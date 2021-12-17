NCAA BASKETBALL

Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

December 17, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Associated Press

LEXINGTON — The CBS Sports Classic will feature a different look this year.

Instead of a four-team doubleheader featuring Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina and UCLA, the blockbuster showcase will feature just the Wildcats and Tar Heels in a game that is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes and Bruins dropped out of the doubleheader following COVID-19 protocols, forcing organizers to swap teams at the last minute.

The Wildcats (7-2) haven’t played since a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday that snapped Kentucky’s seven-game winning streak. The Tar Heels (8-2) carry a five-game winning streak into the contest and are coming off a 74-61 win over Furman Tuesday.

Louisville’s game against Western Kentucky set for Saturday in Bowling Green has been moved to 3 p.m. The two teams were scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m.

HISTORY

The Tar Heels are 25-16 against the Wildcats and the two traditional powerhouses have met three times in the CBS Sports Classic, with Kentucky winning two of those three games.

In last year’s event, North Carolina came away with a 75-63 win in Cleveland. Kentucky won the previous two games in the prestigious event over the Tar Heels, including an epic 103-100 triumph by the Wildcats in 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Malik Monk scored 47 points to lead Kentucky to victory five years ago. DeAaron Fox followed Monk with 24 points.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD

Hubert Davis will make his debut against the Wildcats sooner than planned. Davis was hired to replace legendary coach Roy Williams, who retired earlier this year.

Davis played for the Tar Heels and still owns the record for the highest 3-point field goal percentage. As a junior, he led North Carolina to the Final Four in 1991, while playing for late Tar Heels coach Dean Smith.

As a senior, Davis averaged 21.4 points per game and was the 20th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 1992 NBA Draft. Davis also played for the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets.

JUST IN CASE

Former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino, now at Iona, sent out a tweet gauging his interest in playing the Wildcats after Ohio State dropped out of the event on Thursday.

Pitino tweeted, “@KentuckyMBB if you need an opponent Saturday, we travel.”

Gametracker: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., Saturday at Las Vegas. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.

