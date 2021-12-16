9th vs 10th challenge comes to Bracken Saturday

The speculation of where or if your favorite college team will play in the post season bowl games is over. I will make my picks, but it gets confusing as coaches are fired or leave for greener pastures or top players opting out of the game out for fear of injury. I will say as they say give it the old college try. Again, thanks to the Ledger for giving me the opportunity to not only pick college games but share some tidbits of yesteryear. I enjoy sharing stories about great events and great teams and players and I hope I am back next year.

(Year to Date 206-54, 79%)

Bowl picks:

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo over Middle Tennessee: I pick the Rockets to win this one by 10 as they can score quickly.

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois: The Chanticleers will struggle in this game but find a way to win it by three.

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky over Appalachian State: I pick the Toppers to pull off the upset as QB Bailey Zappe has a big day.

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State over UTEP: This game will be tighter than many think, but I still pick the Bulldogs.

Independence Bowl: BYU over UAB: The Cougars can find themselves in the Top 10 if they win this win and I pick them to win.

Lending Tree Bowl: Liberty over Eastern Michigan: Liberty QB Malik Willis will be the difference as the Flames win by six.

LA Bowl: Oregon State over Utah State: I take the Beavers to win this bowl game by a mere one point.

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana over Marshall: The Ragin Cajuns lost their head coach to Florida, but I still pick them to win.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa over Old Dominion: I take the ground game of Tulsa to be the difference.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming over Kent State: I just flipped a coin on this one and Wyoming won the coin flip.

Frisco Bowl: UTSA over San Diego State: I pick the Conference USA champs to pull off the win.

Armed Forces Bowl: Army over Missouri: I still don’t know how Missouri even got this bowl bid.

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida over UCF: I think the Gators will wake up and win this one.

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas over Miami, Ohio: Slight upset as I pick the Mean Green by three.

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii over Memphis: Too much home field advantage as I pick the Warriors by four.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia State over Ball State: I pick the Panthers to cover the spread versus the men from Muncie.

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan over Nevada: I pick the Broncos in an upset win by three.

Military Bowl: Boston College over East Carolina: The Pirates are a dangerous team on offense, but I am going with Boston College.

Birmingham Bowl: Houston over Auburn: On paper Auburn is the better team, but I don’t think they will be up for this game.

First Responder Bowl: Air Force over Louisville: I take the triple-option attack of the Falcons to upset the Cardinals.

Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State over Texas Tech: High scoring game but I pick Coach Mike Leach’s squad.

SDCCU Holiday Bowl: N.C. State over UCLA: I pick the Wolfpack as I simply think they want to play in this game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia over Minnesota: The Mountaineers win this one by only two points.

Fenway Bowl: SMU over Virginia: The Green Monster will be the backdrop as I take the Mustangs by three.

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech over Maryland: Virginia Tech just fired their coach, but I pick them anyway.

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson over Iowa State: The Tigers are not familiar playing in this lower tier bowl, but I take them by five.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma over Oregon: Both teams lost their head coaches as they left for greener pastures, but I take the Sooners.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina over South Carolina: I take the Heels because of QB Sam Howell.

Music City Bowl: Tennessee over Purdue: Highest scoring game in all the bowl games, but I pick the Vols.

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin over Arizona State: I take the most physical team as I pick the Badgers.

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M over Wake Forest: The Aggies are trying to avoid a 5-loss season and I think they will.

Sun Bowl: Miami {Fla} over Washington State: Both teams will have new coaches next season, but I will go with the Canes.

Outback Bowl: Penn State over Arkansas: The Hogs will be missing some star players who decided to set this one out.

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky over Iowa: Both teams have won their past bowl games, but I pick the Cats to win their 10th game.

Arizona Bowl: Boise State over Central Michigan: This game will be very tight, but I pick the Broncos to win by three.

Texas Bowl: LSU over Kansas State: The new Tiger coach, Brian Kelly will be watching this from a luxury box as the Tigers win by a touchdown.

Peach Bowl: Pitt over Michigan State: Great game to watch as both teams will make big plays, but I take the Panthers barely.

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State over Notre Dame: I would have picked the Irish but some of their stars decided not to play in this one.

Rose Bowl: Ohio State over Utah: Utah has a great passing defense, but you can write this one down as a victory for the Buckeyes.

Sugar Bowl: Mississippi over Baylor: I pick the Rebels to beat the Bears behind the arm of their QB, Matt Corral.

Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Cincinnati: I love the Bearcats story this season and they will cover the spread but fall short to the Tide.

Orange Bowl: Georgia over Michigan: The Maize and Blue can win this game, but I can’t pick against the defense of the Dogs.

CFP Championship: Georgia over Alabama: This will be another classic but the Tide without Meechie, I will go against the grain and pick the Dogs to win the National Title.