9th vs 10th challenge comes to Bracken Saturday

December 16, 2021
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A 9th vs 10th Region basketball challenge returns this weekend after a long hiatus.

Bracken County will host five games in the St. Elizabeth Sports Med. 9/10 Region Challenge on Saturday featuring three girls games and two boys games.

The first of three straight girls games starts at 10 a.m., with Bracken County hosting Boone County. The Lady Bears are currently 3-4 with Thursday night’s matchup with Campbell County pending. Boone County is off to a rough start, 0-6 with their matchup on Thursday with Cooper still pending.

Mason County takes on Newport Central Catholic at 11:45 a.m., the two teams playing in a triple overtime thriller last season at The Fieldhouse. The Lady Royals are 5-2 to open the season with Rowan County on deck Friday. New Cath is 4-2 as they host Dixie Heights Thursday evening.

The final girls’ game should be a good matchup as Montgomery County takes on Dixie Heights, the two are near the top of their respective regions. Dixie Heights enters 6-1 with Thursday’s matchup with Newport Central Catholic pending, the Lady Indians at 5-1 as they host Bourbon County Friday night.

The first boys game tips off at 3:15 p.m., when Augusta takes on Bellevue. The Panthers enter at 5-3 with a contest at Fairview on Friday before making the trip up the road on Saturday. Bellevue has struggled after a season opening win over Covington Latin, losing six straight with Calvary Christian on deck Friday night before their Saturday contest with the Panthers.

The final game of the day is Bracken County hosting Lloyd Memorial at 5 p.m. The Juggernauts enter the matchup at 3-0, playing their first game in a week after their Tuesday matchup with Newport was canceled due to COVID. The Polar Bears are coming off big wins over rivals Augusta on Monday and Pendleton County on Tuesday with their Thursday contest with Ludlow not yet finished at completion of this story.

The two regions used to play each other in a similar format in the 80’s at Erlanger Lloyd.

Admission is $5 for an all-day ticket and must be purchased online at GO FAN at the following link: https://gofan.co/app/school/KY6294.

