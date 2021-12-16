Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Duke

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Dartmouth at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at NC State

8 p.m.

ACCN — E. Kentucky at Louisville

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Bowling Green at Ohio St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at LA Chargers

NFLN — Kansas City at LA Chargers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

SAILING

12 a.m. (Friday)

CBSSN — SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, Sydney Harbour

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Opening Draw

2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition First Round and Women’s Exhibition; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Fifth Place and Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

