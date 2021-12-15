Becker breaks Black Devils all-time scoring mark

He may have had to wait an extra few days to do so, but Robertson County’s Justin Becker is now the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Becker poured in 42 points Tuesday night in a win over Bluegrass United, a homeschool team out of Lexington. The Black Devils senior needed 25 coming in to break Kyle King’s record of 2,328 points and Becker broke it with a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

“Brady (Boyd) set a screen, they went under, I took kind of a side step and hit a three,” Becker said of the scoring play that did it. “It’s a great feeling, a blessing to have my name on the top of a list of a whole school. Just a great experience to go through with my teammates and coaching staff.”

Once he hit the shot, the buzzer went off, the game was stopped and he was recognized with a game ball from Superintendent Sanford Holbrook.

“I didn’t really think of it coming in. I honestly didn’t know how close I was. The buzzer went off and they stopped the game,” Becker said.

He then went over to give a big hug to his mother Teresa.

“Told my mom thanks for everything, she’s been there for me since I started playing in Kindergarten. Takes me to all the AAU events, that’s not cheap. Took me all over the country. I just told her I loved her and thanks for everything she’s done,” Becker said.

Becker continued to get back to business after that, finishing with 42 points and 18 rebounds as the Black Devils earned a 76-66 victory to improve to 3-2 on the season (3-5 if counting COVID forfeits).

Last Friday was supposed to be the day when the Black Devils hosted Ryle. But a COVID health and safety protocol issue canceled that game, wiping out Robertson County’s trip to Louisville on Saturday in which they were slated to play two games against Shawnee and St. Francis as well.

At his current pace of 35.6 points per game through five games this season, Becker will break the 3,000 point marker, assuming no more COVID pauses within the team, staying injury-free and ability to play a full 30-game schedule. He could even clear 1,000 points this season. He currently has 2,346 points and say he averages 35 a night for the next 25 games, that would put him at 3,221 career points.

“If everything goes right, we get all the games in and Justin keeps his current pace, he will be a 3,00 point scorer. I don’t think that will ever be touched here,” Massey said. “It’s a shame we only got 20 games in last year, he would have broke the school record then.”

Even with all the accolades, Massey says Becker is still focused on the task at hand in being a team player and winning games.

“He’s a win first player. He’s not about accolades, he wants the team to do well. Prior to the game, we kept it on a business like level and never really let Justin know what he needed,” Massey said. “When he broke it, it was a relief. Anytime you get close to a milestone and it lingers you want to get it and get it over with. Justin will be the first to tell you when he gets these records he has four guys that are just as instrunemtal in it. He’d give them each a game ball if he could. They are the ones that get him the ball and know he is an integral part of the offense. When he got it last night, they may have been more excited than he was.”

As far as Becker’s next milestone? The 1,000 rebound mark. He currently has 901 rebounds and if he can reach the 1,100 rebound mark by the end of the season, he would join elite company in KHSAA history as one of a select few to hit both the 3,000 point and 1,100 rebound mark (the KHSAA historical records start at 1,100 rebounds for some reason).

Massey said they’re working on trying to pick up a couple games from the three they missed on Friday and Saturday. While it counts as a forfeit on the KHSAA schedule for RPI and tiebreaking purposes, the KHSAA will allow a team to play their allowed allotment of 30 regular season games, despite how many COVID forfeits or wins they’ll have this season.

The current KHSAA policy states that if a team has to cancel due to health and safety protocols with COVID, the other team is awarded a victory on the schedule and the team in protocol has to forfeit. Teams are allowed to reschedule games for a later time in the season.

Friday comes the Black Devils first 38th District contest as they’re set to host Nicholas County. If the Black Devils want to make an extended postseason run, Friday will help be the start of accomplishing that. That’s all that’s on Becker’s mind at the moment.

“Just looking forward to Friday and getting a district seed win. This year we’re just taking things day-by-day. It’s different from lasy year, go to practice, get things done each day and then focus on gameday. Just taking things one step at a time,” Becker said.

King, a guard played when the school was then known as Deming from 2007-11.

“Him and his brother both could play,” Massey said.