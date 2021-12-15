Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Howard at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCF at Temple

8 p.m.

BTN — Nicholls St. at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Morehead St. at Xavier

9 p.m.

ACCN — Lipscomb at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Northern Colorado at Arizona

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Duke

SECN — Alcorn St. at LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — SEC Now: Signing Day Special

2 p.m.

BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:48 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar

1:53 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 2022

7:20 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

