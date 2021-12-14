HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bath sweeps doubleheader with Fleming

Lucas Jolly carves his way through the Bath County defense in the first half. He tallied eight points for the Panthers. (Photo by Brad Laux/1016sports)

<p>Micah Hinton goes up for a shot in the first half. She finished with 12 points. (Photo by Brad Laux/1016sports)</p>

FLEMINGSBURG — Bath County’s Ashtyn Barrett and Zach Otis’ late-game heroics proved to be the difference-makers as the Wildcat girls defeated Fleming County 57-55 and the BCHS boys toppled the Panthers 69-64 in overtime in a pair of hotly-contested 61st District games on Tuesday night.

Barrett scored 25 of her game-high 34 points in the second half to help the Lady Cats rally from a 28-20 halftime deficit, while Otis scored eight of the Wildcats nine points in the overtime period to push the visitors over the top.

In the girls’ game, Fleming County opened with a 6-0 run, before Bath County battled back to take a 9-8 edge at the end of the first period. The Lady Panthers put together a 20-point second quarter to head into the locker room up by eight.

Barrett went 9-for-11 at the free-throw line in the third quarter to help her side move to a 39-38 advantage. The Lady Cats held onto the lead for all but 25 seconds in the final period, stretching the margin as high as six points. Fleming County drew within a one after a Micah Hinton basket with 1:35 to play, but it was the hosts’ final points of the night.

In the nightcap, Bath County roared out to a 22-12 advantage in the first quarter, out-scoring the Panthers 13-4 during a five-minute and 40-second stretch in the middle of the period. The visitors extended their lead to 20 points (39-19) by the half.

Fleming County clawed its way back into the contest courtesy of its 3-point shooting. Adam Hargett, Larkin McKee and Seth Hickerson combined to sink five treys in the third quarter to cut the margin down to 10. The Panthers held the Wildcats to just three field goals in the fourth period, eventually tying the game at 60-all on a Hargett layup with 1:16 to play. Both teams squandered opportunities to end the game in regulation.

Otis opened the overtime scoring by making a pair of foul shots at the 3:35 mark, but the hosts answered with a Jayden Argo 3-point play to grab the lead 12 seconds later. Otis responded with two more free throws and a layup to help Bath County reclaim the advantage. After Hunter High made a foul shot, Otis added another layup with 47.5 seconds to play and Judah Hill tacked on a free throw to provide the final difference.

Girls

Bath County — 9-11-18-19 — 57

Fleming County — 8-20-11-16 — 55

Bath County: Barrett 34, Norris 7, Wills 2, Day 9, Vice 2, French 3, Roland 0. FG 18, 3FG 5 (Barrett 2, Day 2, Norris), FT 15-27, PF 17, DQ None. Total 57.

Fleming County: Allison 5, Adams 15, Hinton 12, Watson 11, Kelly 2, S. Price 6, Jackson 4, Saunders 0, M. Price 0, Argo 0. FG 22, 3FG 2 (S. Price, Adams), FT 9-16, PF 18, DQ Kelly. Total 55.

Records: Bath County (5-2), Fleming County (1-5).

Boys

Bath County — 22-17-13-8-9 — 69

Fleming County — 20-7-23-18-4 — 64

Bath County: Hill 3, Wilson 13, Buckhanon 12, Otis 21, Grigsby 2, Sorrell 18, Butcher 0. FG 29, 3FG 4 (Sorrell 4), FT 7-17, PF 18, DQ Buckhanon. Total 69.

Fleming County: Jolly 8, Argo 16, Hargett 14, McKee 17, Hickerson 8, High 1, James 0. FG 26, 3FG 8 (McKee 4, Hargett 2, Hickerson 2), FT 4-14, PF 14, DQ Hickerson. Total 64.

Records: Bath County (5-1), Fleming County (5-2).

