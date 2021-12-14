Royals bulldoze past Bulldogs

While things may not have been clicking on all cylinders, Mason County still found themselves with 82 points after three quarters of play.
A running clock too.
The Royals ran away with a 87-60 victory over Holmes Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse.
They did it by shooting 53 percent from the field, knocked down 10 3-pointers and forced the Bulldogs into 25 turnovers.
After a sluggish start and a 23-20 first quarter lead, the Royals took off from there.
“I just feel like mentally we were not ready to play. Gave up six or eight early ones, called an early timeout and we weren’t playing to our standards of Mason County basketball. We really challenged our guys and they responded,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.
A 14-4 run to open up the second quarter got their lead to double-digits after a Mason Butler triple, Holmes unable to cut the lead to 10 the rest of the night from that point on.
By the half the Royals had put up 52 points despite committing 13 turnovers and hitting just 50 percent from the free throw line.
“Nine turnovers in the first quarter, 10th one came 30 seconds into the second quarter. Just inexcusable. They weren’t really forced turnovers, just turnovers where we mishandled the ball whatever it may be. Definitely have to get things cleaned up, but very proud overall of the way our guys continued to battle,” Kirk said.
A 30-point third quarter in which the Bulldogs started to unravel with a couple of technicals got the game to a running clock on KG Walton’s layup in the closing seconds to make it 82-46 after three quarters of play.
Reserves closed the game out from there in the fourth, the Royals improving to 5-1 on the season.
Terrell Henry and Nate Mitchell led the attack with 17 points apiece, Henry dishing out seven assists, Mitchell getting into rhythm with his highest point total of the season and knocking down a couple of 3-pointers.
“My foot is definitely starting to feel better. I was kind of scared at first in practice and the first game or so. It was sore, made me kind of timid, but yeah it was mental at first,” Mitchell said.
The 3-point stroke is an added piece of arsenal to Mitchell’s game, already with six made in his first four games played this season.
“Definitely worked on my jump shot a lot this summer because last year I did attack a lot and teams are going to key in on that and I got to be able to shoot the ball,” Mitchell said.
Ten different players entered the scoring column for the Royals, Walton adding 13, Landon Scilley coming off the bench and putting up nine points with seven rebounds, seven of those coming in the second quarter when the Royals started to separate.
Scilley hadn’t scored in his first four games played, but provided other intangibles during that time.
“Coach G (Gilbert) tells me before every game, ‘Be ready kid.’ I’m just like alright and he tells me my role. Sometimes it’s just rebounding, sometimes it’s just moving the ball around, no turnovers. I had a lot more confidence in my shot today, in the past few games it hasn’t been very good. Been short arming some shots and stuff like that. Hit that three in the second and had a lot more confidence after that,” Scilley said.
After being outrebounded by Pikeville 38-16 on Saturday night, Mason County outrebounded Holmes 36-26 on Tuesday.
“It was one of the three keys that was on the board pregame. We can’t get outrebounded like we did against Pikeville and expect to win against good teams. Give credit to our kids, it was a physical game once again. Very physical, our kids didn’t let that affect them. They continued to play the next play despite the minor mistakes that a lot of the times we don’t make. Good teams find a way to win when they don’t play their best,” Kirk said.
Holmes was led by Quantez Calloway with 18 points, Nate Pouncy adding 15 as they dropped to 2-4 on the season. Holmes plays at Highlands on Friday, Mason County headed up to northern Kentucky to take on 10th Region foe Scott, also on Friday.
ROYALS 87, BULLDOGS 60
HOLMES – 17-18-11-14 — 60
MASON COUNTY – 23-29-30-5 — 87
Scoring
Holmes (60) – Calloway 18, Pouncy 15, Garcia 8, Boyd 7, Commodore 6, Boone 3, Perrin 2, McCutchin 1
Mason (87) – Henry 17, Mitchell 17, Walton 13, Scilley 9, Booker 8, Butler 7, Hamilton 6, Bierley 5, Royse 3, McClanahan 2
Game Stats
Field Goals: Holmes 20/43, Mason 32/60
Free Throws: Holmes 17/24, Mason 13/24
3-Pointers: Holmes 3/9, Mason 10/24
Rebounds: Holmes 26 (Calloway 5), Mason 36 (Two with 7)
Turnovers: Holmes 25, Mason 18
Steals: Holmes 18 (Calloway 4), Mason 23 (Booker 4)
Assists: Holmes 8 (Two with 2), Mason 18 (Henry 7)
Personal Fouls: Holmes 22, Mason 18
Records: Holmes 2-4, Mason County 5-1