Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Albany at Boston College

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — LA Rams at Arizona

ESPN — LA Rams at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Indiana

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Chicago

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

Tuesday, December 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina

8 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Memphis

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

