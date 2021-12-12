HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Panthers bounce back, cruise past Felicity

December 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Augusta’s Kason Hinson dribbles to the middle of the lane against Felicity-Franklin on Saturday during the Mike Murphy Classic at The Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Augusta’s Kason Hinson dribbles to the middle of the lane against Felicity-Franklin on Saturday during the Mike Murphy Classic at The Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Augusta’s Riley Mastin battles for a loose ball during their contest with Felicity. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Augusta’s Riley Mastin battles for a loose ball during their contest with Felicity. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Augusta’s Conner Snapp looks to drive the lane against Felicity. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Augusta’s Conner Snapp looks to drive the lane against Felicity. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Felicity’s Garrett Taulbee goes up for a layup against Augusta. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Felicity’s Garrett Taulbee goes up for a layup against Augusta. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Augusta was able to bounce back from Friday night’s loss to Mason County with a comfortable 23-point victory over Felicity-Franklin on Saturday at the Mike Murphy Classic at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (5-2) took care of the ball, committed just nine turnovers and had four players in double figures in a 77-54 win.

They raced out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Chase Archibald had the hot hand early, his three 3-pointers in the second quarter helping the Panthers to a 39-23 lead.

Archibald, who finished with 13 points, transferred the hot hand to Conner Snapp in the second half, Snapp hitting four 3-pointers in the final 16 minutes, his last one giving the Panthers a 68-44 lead in the fourth.

LJ Conner led the Panthers with 18 points, nine of them coming in the fourth to help close out the Cardinals. Kason Hinson was aggressive early with 12 first half points and finished with 16. Riley Mastin added seven points to go with his team-high 10 rebounds.

Felicity (3-3) struggled to take care of the ball with 22 turnovers. They had their chances in the third to inch closer from their double-digit deficits with a pair of 6-0 runs, but they were answered with 6-0 and 8-0 runs by Augusta.

The Cardinals were led by Carson Crozier with 16 points, Garrett Taulbee adding 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Only 18 fouls were whistled and 12 free throws were attempted in the contest.

Augusta gets back to a busy front end of their schedule with a rivalry contest on Monday as they host Bracken County.

Felicity plays at Williamsburg on Tuesday.

PANTHERS 77, CARDINALS 54

FELICITY — 9-14-16-15 — 54

AUGUSTA — 21-18-17-21 — 77

Scoring

Felicity (54) — Crozier 16, Taulbee 15, Liman 6, Hiler 4, Arthur 3, Hutson 3, Baker 3, McElfresh 2, Nunichuck 2

Augusta (77) — Conner 18, Kason Hinson 16, Archibald 13, Snapp 12, Mastin 7, Kylan Hinson 6, Kelsch 5

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Felicity 3, Augusta 9

Free Throws: Felicity 3/6, Augusta 6/6

Rebounds: Felicity 35 (Taulbee 12), Augusta 35 (Mastin 10)

Turnovers: Felicity 21, Augusta 9

Personal Fouls: Felicity 10, Augusta 8

Records: Felicity-Franklin 3-3, Augusta 5-2

Trending Recipes