Royals rain 3’s on Bulldog night

On a night where Mason County traded in their royal blue for black and yellow, it was Augusta the one feeling blue.

Maysville Bulldog night was at The Fieldhouse with over 150 Bulldog alumni in attendance and the Royals put on a show for them both pregame and during the game.

A pregame tribute hype video and calling on each one to come down and walk across the floor at halftime, the Royals put on a shooting show in a 87-56 victory over Augusta.

“We just fed off the energy and excitement of the entire night. Thanks to everyone that came out and made this a special night. It was something that needed to be done and give credit to my coaching staff for going above and beyond and putting in the hours and extra time to make this night extra special,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

The Royals knocked down 15 3-pointers, hitting 58 percent of their shots to show they’re still the clear cut best team in the district.

Philip Bierley started with the hot hand, knocking down six 3-pointers for a career-high 25 points on the night.

“Once I saw the first one go in, the next few came easier. The atmosphere, the pregame we had, video tribute, lighting and all that stuff got us hyped up for the game,” Bierley said. “The first couple games I didn’t shoot as well from the three and the coaches told me to keep shooting it and I was getting frustrated. Tonight I had this game and the coaches hit me with the ‘I told you so.’”

His perimeter shooting started to wear off on others, Khristian Graham-Walton knocking down five 3-pointers.

Braylon Hamilton hit two, Mason Butler one and Connor Butler’s last 3-point Royals attempt made on a bank shot. All Panthers coach Jason Hinson could do was nod his head and just accept what the opponent was able to do from long distance.

“At the end of the day, kudos to them. They’d beat anybody tonight. We’d thought they’d shoot better in here, just can’t tell you I’d thought they’d hit 15 3’s,” Hinson said. “Sometimes it’s just not your night. We’ll be ready, we’ll rebound from this. How we turn around and play tomorrow we’ll see how much it affected us. When you get your butt kicked, it’s all about how you respond to it. I’ve had my butt kicked many times. It’s about how you respond, how your kids respond, how your team responds and how your coaching staff responds.”

After the first quarter was knotted at 17, the Royals separated with a 19-4 run to open up the second quarter and controlled the game pretty much from there.

They took a 41-32 lead into halftime and scored the first six points of the second half, leading by double-digits the rest of the way, Bierley’s sixth made 3-pointer giving them a 62-47 lead into the fourth.

Augusta kept battling to stay within 14 at 67-53 after a Kason Hinson 3-point play, but a 20-3 run to close out the game turned things sideways.

The Royals had four in double figures led by Bierley with 25.

Terrell Henry, who had led the Royals in scoring their first three games, finished with 17, hitting eight of his 10 shots from the field.

Graham-Walton ended with 15, all from the 3-point line, Braylon Hamilton adding 14 off the bench.

“We have multiple people that can start every night. We’re just a team we flow in and out together so well that it doesn’t really matter who starts every night. We’re coming with the same impact to the game,” Hamilton said. “We kind of knew the main guys and what to expect with Nate and ‘Rell, we all just know what our roles and need to come in and fill it every night and it will give us the best chance to win games. Tonight was a statement game for sure. Last year they gave us a run and we wanted to come out here and keep our foot on the gas pedal.”

Hamilton started Tuesday in place of Mason Butler with an injury, but still responded off the bench with double figures Friday night. It’s a reoccurring theme since last season for the Royals, players stepping up when their time comes.

“This is a program where you can’t just skip the steps. This is a program where you have to battle and compete since day one. This program isn’t for everybody. The kids that stick it out and do everything that we ask, their time eventually comes. That’s what we’re seeing right now from Braylon. The kid has put in a tremendous amount of work and I’m so excited for Braylon Hamilton. He has done everything that we’ve asked to this point. He could have dwelled and been upset after taking him out of the starting lineup, but didn’t let that affect him,” Kirk said.

Nate Mitchell got his first start of the season as he ramps up from injury and finished with six points and four assists in 20 minutes of action.

Mason County’s offensive numbers were off the charts for the most part, hitting 58 percent of their field goals, 51 percent from three while dishing out 20 assists to just four turnovers.

“Shooting the ball so well. Our kids play very unselfish, move the ball extremely well, take good shots and with that you get a high percentage shooting the basketball,” Kirk said.

Both teams are back in action at The Fieldhouse on Saturday. Augusta plays the third game of the day of the Mike Murphy Classic against Felicity-Franklin, Ohio at 6 p.m.

The Panthers were led by Riley Mastin with 19 points, Chase Archibald with 15, Kason Hinson adding 10 as they dropped to 4-2 on the year.

The Royals host Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. They’ll honor former Mason County coach Kelly Wells in the nightcap, for his many contributions to the school, basketball program and community.

ROYALS 87, PANTHERS 56

AUGUSTA – 17-15-15-9 — 56

MASON COUNTY – 17-24-21-25 — 87

Scoring

Augusta (56) – Mastin 19, Archibald 15, Kason Hinson 10, Snapp 5, Kylan Hinson 4, Conner 3

Mason (87) – Bierley 25, Henry 17, Walton 15, Hamilton 14, Mitchell 6, M. Butler 3, C. Butler 3, Royse 2, Booker 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Augusta 21/48, Mason 34/58

3-Pointers: Augusta 4/13, Mason 15/29

Free Throws: Augusta 10/17, Mason 4/10

Rebounds: Augusta 25 (Kylan Hinson 7), Mason 34 (Walton 7)

Assists: Augusta 5, Mason 20

Turnovers: Augusta 8, Mason 4

Steals: Augusta 3, Mason 8

Personal Fouls: Augusta 8, Mason 18

Records: Augusta 4-2, Mason County 4-0