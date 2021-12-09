Busy weekend planned for The Fieldhouse

A weekend filled with high school basketball and honoring some all-time great teams, players, coaches and people will take place the next two days at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

Friday night is Maysville Bulldog night as the Royals will host Augusta in a JV/Varsity doubleheader. Saturday is the Mike Murphy Classic that features four games starting at 3 p.m. and ending with the Royals taking on Pikeville in which they’ll recognize Kelly Wells, the former Mason County coach who led the Royals to a state championship in 2003.

Bulldog night has been in the works for a while. The program wanted to do it last year on the 30-year anniversary of the school being consolidated with Mason County after the 1990-91 school year, but COVID altered those plans. Now with no attendance limits, the time has come to honor the former Maysville school that brought a rich tradition of school pride, great talent and great basketball. “The Grand Old School”, in existence from 1876-1991 will have plenty of black and gold in the building Friday night, including the Royals donning Maysville Bulldog jerseys for the game.

“We want to make sure we do as much as we can as a coaching staff to honor what this community is about. We feel like it’s time to bring Maysville High into Mason County, try to bring unity. We want people to support our kids as much as possible and feel like this is a positive thing to do,” Royals assistant coach Jordan Gilbert said.

The Bulldogs were the Maysville basketball scene up until the 1980’s when Mason County finally started to get a little piece of the pie. Maysville won 17 regional titles in boys’ basketball from 1935-88. The first one came when they were a member of the 12th Region in 1935, the 16 other coming in the 10th Region starting in 1937 and the last one coming in 1988. The 1947 10th Region champ won a state title.

“There’s been tremendous players, great players, great coaches. They are very deserving to be recognized. We wanted to do it last year at the 30-year anniversary, but didn’t feel like it was the best time. We encourage everyone to come out and we just want to bring unity to Maysville and Mason County. That’s our ultimate thing is just bring the unity between the two, move forward and continue to see the success,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “I can only imagine the excitement when Maysville and Mason County went against each other. Just listen to the people talk about the excitement and at the end of the night it was always battle on the court and friends afterward. In reality, that’s what high school basketball is all about.”

When Maysville closed in 1991, it opened the doors to combine with Mason County and as they say the rest is history. Mason County has accumulated 11 region titles in that timeframe dating to today to go with two state titles in 2003 and ‘08. Combined between the two schools they have 77 district titles, 32 region championships, seven final fours, three state titles and three state runner-ups.

There will be a tribute video prior to Friday night’s varsity game in which Mason County held a Maysville night a few weeks back at the Old Maysville High School Gym to help produce some footage of it. Roughly 40 alumni showed up with a lot of time and effort put together to gather old clips, pictures and stats in the history of the school.

“The big thing is we wanted to make sure we do it right, didn’t want to tell people no. Last year with COVID we would have to had limited attendance, if we did it at the old Maysville gym and it was a packed house we would have had to turn people away. It didn’t seem right telling people no,” Gilbert said. “Ron Bailey, Danny Weddle, Kevin Fulton have all helped on this a ton. We had a Maysville night and the alumni along with Henry Boone and former Maysville coach Mike Reitz were very helpful in guiding us in the right direction on who to get a hold of. The video will have a lot, pictures, stats, old game footage. With so much history, you can’t overdo it and we didn’t want to undersell.”

The Mason County Royals basketball Twitter and Facebook accounts released a couple of videos on Bulldog night this week, teasing the event with brief clips of alumni stating what it meant to a be a Bulldog and reminiscing on the past.

The 10th annual Mike Murphy Classic then comes on Saturday. Mike Murphy was a big part of Mason County athletics, serving many roles in his time at the school. The Classic honors the late Murphy, who dedicated so much of his time to Mason County sports, whether it be as a baseball coach, bus driver, scorekeeper, supporter or doing deeds that go unnoticed.

Four boys’ varsity games start at 3 p.m., with Greenup County taking on Pendleton County. At 4:30 p.m., another 10th vs 16th Region matchup pits Scott taking on Russell. At 6 p.m., Augusta will play their second straight night in The Fieldhouse as they take on Felicity-Franklin out of Ohio, coached by former Mason County middle school coach Jason Thompson. The nightcap features the Royals taking on a formidable opponent out of the 15th Region in Pikeville, who should provide a tough test coached by Elijah Justice.

During the final game of the night, Mason County will recognize former Mason County coach Kelly Wells for his many contributions to the school, basketball program and community.

Wells coached the Royals from 1997-2004 to a 172-56 record, winning four district championships, three region titles, a state title and a state runner-up finish. Wells retired from coaching at University of Pikeville at the end of the 2019-20 season. In 25 seasons as a coach, Wells won over 550 games from the high school to the college ranks with stops at Marion County High School, Mason County, Hawaii-Pacific and Pikeville. He won the 2011 NAIA National title with UPike and the 2003 state title with Mason County.

Wells’ son Mason is a freshman on the Pikeville team.