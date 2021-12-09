Sports on TV

After struggling to shoot it in their first two games, Mason County finally saw some shots go in consistently and the offensive numbers proved it in a 96-78 victory over Bourbon County Tuesday night in the Royals home opener at The Fieldhouse.

The Royals shot 61 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line in the offensive display.

“Very unselfish tonight. Shot the ball well. First time we’ve seen some outside shots go in,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “That’s the pace we want to play at every night for 32 minutes. When we can get the ball out, push in transition, score early baskets it just helps the flow of the game. That makes it fun for everybody, the kids on the bench, the kids playing and that’s the style we want to play for 32 minutes.”

More impressively they did it at less than full strength, but did get some positive injury news as Nate Mitchell made his season debut with eight points in 13 minutes of action.

“We’ve got some guys banged up, beat up, coming back from injuries, different things. Working Nate back in slowly, Nate played extremely well tonight, stepped in and looked like he didn’t miss a beat,” Kirk said. “When your No. 1 man is out, that affects everything but other guys have stepped up and responded.”

Senior guard Mason Butler was also dealing with an injury, limited to just over three minutes of action but others stepped up despite their limitations.

Khristian Graham-Walton poured in 22 points, hitting nine of 11 shots and getting to the rim at will.

Braylon Hamilton was slotted into the starting lineup and made the most of his opportunity with 12 points on five of six shooting from the field.

“KG’s confidence carried over from the second half Friday night against Fleming County. That carried over to tonight, just need to see one or two go in. Braylon when he just plays off of Nate, KG, Terrell, all you have to do is have your feet and hands ready to shoot the basketball and thought he did a great job of that tonight. Took good shots within the flow of the offense and played off of his teammates,” Kirk said.

But it was the Terrell Henry show once again, Henry putting together his second straight double-double of 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, on Tuesday it was 32 and 10.

“With Nate out early, guys had to step up and I knew my scoring load would have to increase a little bit with Nate out. Our other guys definitely have stepped up in their roles. KG had a big game, Braylon giving us great minutes, Ju has been great off the bench,” Henry said. ” I feel we can go 8-10 guys any given night, you saw Connor Butler come in there and hit the three. Landon has been giving us great minutes. We have a bunch of guys who get you 10-12 any given night.”

Henry and Walton helped ignite a 32-point second quarter that broke a 22-all tie to end the first into a 54-35 Royals halftime lead that ended with Connor Butler’s first career varsity points with a triple at the halftime horn.

Bourbon, who had won five of the last six against the Royals coming in, kept chipping away to get within 12 in the fourth at 76-64 with over six minutes to play after DeJohn Blunt scored six straight.

But as they showed last season and early on this season, scoring in spurts is no problem for the Royals, a 16-0 run over the next two and a half minutes putting the game out of reach as their lead got to the biggest of the night at 28 at 92-64.

Reserves came on with three minutes and change remaining, the Colonels closing out on a 14-4 run to end the game.

Mason County jumps to 3-0 and has now won 17 of 18 dating back to last season.

They’ll host Augusta on Friday night in a game the Royals will tribute the Maysville High Bulldogs in “Maysville Bulldog” night.

“My assistant coaches have done a great job in helping get all this together. Maysville Bulldogs are very deserving of the recognition. We’re not doing this to get people in the stands, some people may think that’s the purpose behind it, we’re doing this because it deserves to be done,” Kirk said. “Ron Bailey and Danny Weddle have done a tremendous job in gathering everything we need. It’s going to be a special night, the success these two programs have had. Since the consolidation those two state championship banners aren’t hanging in here without the consolidation. There’s been tremendous players, coaches and they are very deserving to be recognized.”

Friday’s tip versus the Panthers is expected for 7:30 p.m.

Bourbon County dropped to 0-3, they were led in scoring by Layton Starks with 16, one of four players in double figures, as Blunt had 14, Miles Ezell with 12 and Cortayvion Smith with 11. The Colonels shot 48 percent from the field, but hit just one 3-pointer in the contest compared to the Royals seven.

ROYALS 96, COLONELS 78

BOURBON COUNTY – 22-13-23-20 — 78

MASON COUNTY – 22-32-18-24 — 96

Scoring

Bourbon (78) – Starks 16, Blunt 14, Ezell 12, Smith 11, Dumphord 8, Green 7, Flynn 4, Robinson 2, Reece 2, Hilander 2

Mason (96) – Henry 32, Walton 22, Hamilton 12, Mitchell 8, Bierley 7, Booker 6, Butler 3, McClanahan 2, Owens 2, Royse 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bourbon 31/64, Mason 35/57

3-Pointers: Bourbon 1/8, Mason 7/14

Free Throws: Bourbon 15/21, Mason 19/21

Rebounds: Bourbon 28 (Blunt 7), Mason 31 (Henry 10)

Assists: Bourbon 3, Mason 8

Steals: Bourbon 14, Mason 10

Turnovers: Bourbon 11, Mason 14

Personal Fouls: Bourbon 16, Mason 21

Records: Bourbon County 0-3, Mason County 3-0