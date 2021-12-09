Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 9

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at St. John’s

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech

SECN — DePaul at Kentucky

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Awards

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: BYU at Purdue, Regional Semifinal

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Baylor, Regional Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinal

TRIATHLON

8 p.m.

NBCSN — The Clash Daytona: From Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

