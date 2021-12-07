Mason County third at Pendleton County Winter Warmup

December 04, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, December 4
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show
BIATHLON
2 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi
ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee
FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova
FS2 — Nyack at Seton Hall
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin
1 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Providence
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
ESPNU — Yale at Auburn
FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
CBSSN — BYU at Missouri St.
ESPNU — Penn at Temple
FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul
FS2 — Grambling St. at UConn
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
5 p.m.
BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle
9 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas
ESPN — Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit
3 p.m.
FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
4 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta
ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.
8 p.m.
ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis
11 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — NCAA College Cup: Clemson at Oregon St., Quarterfinal
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Los Angeles
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Florida
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Nashville
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS2 — Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped)
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
7:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
1:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal
SWIMMING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Final Match
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Semifinals, Doubles Final
Sunday, December 5
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Laval at Toronto
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
1:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
BOBSLEDDING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Altenburg, Germany (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.
SECN — Georgetown at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Xavier at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Wichita St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Fordham at St. John’s
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Belmont at Louisville
FS1 — Notre Dame at UConn
SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Tennessee at Virginia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis
5 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston, Minnesota at Detroit, LA Chargers at Cincinnati
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Miami, Arizona at Chicago
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Las Vegas, Jacksonville at LA Rams
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Seattle, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Kansas City
RUGBY
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal
SPEED SKATING
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final
10 a.m.
CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Final, Madrid
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds