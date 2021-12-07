HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY

Mason County third at Pendleton County Winter Warmup

December 7, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
The 2021-22 Mason County archery team. (Submitted photo)

The Mason County archery team went to Pendleton County on Saturday and finished third in their winter warmup shoot.

The Royals shot a 3,263 as a team, Harrison County in first with 3,317 and Pendleton County having the tiebreaker with Mason County, also at 3,263 out of six teams participating on the day.

Colton Kinney finished third in the male division with a 281 and hitting 15 tens. Bryce Pollitt placed fourth with a 280 and 13 tens and Jacob Brown fifth with a 279 and 14 tens.

In the high school female division, Addison Grosser placed fifth with a 281 and hitting 15 tens.

The team is right back in action again on Saturday when they compete in the Robertson County fall shoot.

They’ll then get a break until January 8 when they host the Mason County Winterfest NASP/IBO 3D Challenge at Mason County Intermediate.

