Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 6

BIATHLON

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Pursuit, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Indiana

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at Buffalo

ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar

1:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Iraq, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

FS2 — FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. Bahrain, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

SWIMMING

11 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

Tuesday, December 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Vermont at Providence

7 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York

ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Duquesne at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Butler at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York

CURLING (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Algeria vs. Egypt

