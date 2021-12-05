HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Belfry, South Warren, St. Xavier claim titles

BELFRY 33, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 28

LEXINGTON — Without throwing a pass, Belfry was able to claim another state title by gashing Paducah Tilghman with 466 rushing yards in a 33-28 victory.

Isaac Dixon was the biggest beneficiary of the ground attack, rushing for 376 yards and all five Belfry touchdowns on the day.

The two teams went back and forth all game, Paducah striking first on a Jack James 12-yard pass to Camdon Marshall.

Belfry responded with two scores from Dixon, Tilghman punching back with two late scores before halftime to take a 21-13 lead into the break.

Another pair of Dixon rushing touchdowns made it 27-21 Pirates, Tilghman regaining the lead with 7:25 to play on a Malachi Rider nine-yard touchdown run at 28-27.

Dixon’s 62-yard dash with 4:58 proved to be the game winner, Belfry’s eighth state championship in program history and sixth in the last nine seasons.

SOUTH WARREN 38, FREDERICK DOUGLASS 26

LEXINGTON — South Warren is just an 11-year old school. They now have three state football titles after topping Frederick Douglass 38-26 on Saturday.

Both teams featured high powered offenses with numerous Division I commits on their roster.

WKU commit Caden Veltkamp threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Burton had 79 rushing yards and two scores and South Warren outgained Douglass by nearly 100 yards in the contest.

Frederick Douglass QB Sam Cornett threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, hitting UK commit Dane Key five times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Frederick Douglass, also a new school formed in 2017, lost their second title game in the last three years.

After South Warren took a 17-6 lead, the two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way, starting with Key’s 73-yard touchdown reception to make it 17-12 at half.

South Warren took a 24-12 lead into the fourth after a Burton TD run, Key catching a five-yarder to make it a one score game at 24-19 with 7:01 to play. Three touchdowns were scored in the final 2:09 of the game, Burton’s 24-yard run with 26 seconds left the game clincher. South Warren now has two 5A titles and one 4A title.

ST. XAVIER 31, MALE 21

LEXINGTON — While Male was the most dominant team in 6A all season, St. Xavier got revenge from an earlier season defeat to win their 12th title in program history.

Jack Sivori threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, accounting for all 370 yards St. X gained in the game with 306 passing yards and 64 rushing yards.

Male jumped out to a 6-0 lead when Nic Schutte hite Vinny Anthony for an 88-yard touchdown and led 13-6 at half.

The Tigers dominated the second half, scoring 17 straight to take a 24-13 lead with 8:02 to play.

Male answered with Anthony’s 45-yard TD reception with 5:21 to play, but Sivori hit Mekhi Smith for a 45-yard touchdown on third and long with 1:52 to go in the fourth. It’s St. Xavier’s first title since 2009 and breaks a seven-year run where either Male or Trinity won the 6A championship.

