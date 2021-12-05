NCAA Football AP Top 25

December 5, 2021 edennison Sports 0

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4

2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1480 2

3. Georgia 12-1 1408 1

4. Cincinnati (3) 13-0 1404 3

5. Notre Dame 11-1 1280 6

6. Baylor 11-2 1228 9

7. Ohio St. 10-2 1177 7

8. Mississippi 10-2 1101 8

9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1060 5

10. Utah 10-3 929 14

11. Michigan St. 10-2 895 11

12. BYU 10-2 854 12

13. Pittsburgh 11-2 838 17

14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13

15. Oregon 10-3 595 10

16. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 480 20

17. Iowa 10-3 447 15

18. NC State 9-3 405 21

19. Clemson 9-3 396 22

20. Wake Forest 10-3 394 18

21. Houston 11-2 359 16

22. Arkansas 8-4 280 23

23. Texas A&M 8-4 172 24

24. UTSA 12-1 147 –

25. Kentucky 9-3 131 25

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Louisiana Tech 11, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northeastern 1.

Trending Recipes