HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Brooks’ putback gets Augusta back on track

December 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Augusta’s Emma Young races down the floor. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent).

Augusta’s Emma Young races down the floor. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent).

Roughly 12 hours removed from a loss to county rival Bracken County, Augusta was able to respond and pull out a 56-54 victory over Manchester in the Lady Royals Showcase on Saturday at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

Lexy Brooks putback with 20 seconds remaining proved to be the game winner, the Lady Panthers able to milk nearly all the clock from there after gaining possession on a loose ball rebound.

It wasn’t pretty, the Lady Panthers going 21-of-42 from the free throw line, but were able to force 26 Manchester turnovers in the contest.

“Having trouble making shots close to the basket. They’re going to start falling, as the season goes on those will start falling for us,” Lady Panthers coach Willie McKay said. “Completely different team than we were last night. Came ready to play today, was a physical game with a quick turnaround.”

The two went back and forth for the majority. After Augusta jumped out to a 12-4 lead from a Reagan Tackett 3-pointer no one lead by more than five points from there.

The Lady Panthers took a 14-12 lead after one, Manchester claiming a 24-23 halftime advantage. The Lady Hounds pushed their lead to four in the third, but Augusta battled back to tie it at 38 after three quarters of play.

Five different lead changes and three ties took place in the fourth, Jayla Horner and Harley Rideout with back-to-back jumpers to give Manchester a 54-52 lead, but the Lady Panthers responded with Megan Jones knocking down two free throws and Brooks’ putback in the last minute to prevail.

Augusta improved to 2-1 to start the season after a 57-34 loss to Bracken County on Friday night.

“The girls were all sore and tired and played a rivalry game last night. Hard game last night, hard game today,” McKay said.

Emma Young led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, Reagan Tackett and Brooks with 10 each, Laci Tackett adding nine.

“One thing we have done very well this year is sharing the ball a little bit more. Reagan and Laci are scoring double digits most of the games, but they’re also looking to pass the ball and looking for cutters. Very glad our assist numbers are up from last year,” McKay said.

Manchester was led by Ashleigh Dunn with 15 points. Taylor Rideout added 13, Kileigh Mitchell tossing in 11 as they dropped to 1-5 on the season. They were saddled with foul trouble throughout, committing 29 fouls and having two players foul out.

LADY PANTHERS 56, LADY HOUNDS 54

MANCHESTER – 12-12-14-16 – 54

AUGUSTA – 14-9-15-18 – 56

Scoring

Manchester (54) – A. Dunn 15, T. Rideout 13, Mitchell 11, H. Rideout 8, Horner 4, M. Dunn 3

Augusta (56) – Young 12, R. Tackett 10, Brooks 10, L. Tackett 9, Jones 5, Jett 4, Hinson 3, Fields 2, Bradford 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Manchester 6, Augusta 1

Free Throws: Manchester 8/21, Augusta 21/42

Rebounds: Manchester 42 (M. Dunn 9), Augusta 46 (Jones 9)

Turnovers: Manchester 26, Augusta 15

Personal Fouls: Manchester 29, Augusta 17

Records: Manchester 1-5, Augusta 2-1

Trending Recipes