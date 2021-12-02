While the KHSAA basketball season is now officially in full swing, there’s still some business to be taken care of on the football field.

Six state championships will take place with three games on Friday and then three more on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

It starts with the Class A championship at noon on Friday and ends with the 6A championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s a look at each matchup with my prediction on who wins the title.

Friday’s Games

Class A: Pikeville (13-2) vs Russellville (12-1), noon

Pikeville is in its fourth state title game since 2015, winning in 2015 and ‘19, losing in 2018. Russellville is playing in their first title game in 31 years. I said last week Pikeville has been the best team in Class A all season, don’t see that changing Friday afternoon.

Prediction: Pikeville comfortably, 27-7

Class 2A: Beechwood (14-0) vs Lexington Christian Academy (14-0), 4 p.m.

Very well could be the game of the weekend. The only undefeated matchup of the weekend will be quite the contest as Beechwood looks to repeat as the Class 2A champ, defeating LCA in a classic last season, 24-23 in overtime. These two have been flat out dominant this season. Beechwood’s closest call came October 1 against Dixie Heights in a 21-14 victory, no one has come within 31 points since. LCA opened with a pair of tight wins over Madison Central (21-12) and Boyle County (35-28), no one has come within 17 points since.

Prediction: LCA in another classic, 35-34

Class 4A: Boyle County (13-1) vs Johnson Central (12-2), 8 p.m.

These two own three of the last five 4A titles, Boyle County winning last year, Johnson Central winning in 2016 and ‘19. Johnson Central lost their legendary coach Jim Matney to a battle with COVID in season and the team has rallied together to get to this point by winning every game since his death. Boyle has been dominant all season, their lone loss to LCA in the second week of the season.

Prediction: Boyle County in a good one, 27-21

Saturday’s Games

Class 3A: Belfry (8-6) vs Paducah Tilghman (8-6), noon

Belfry started their season 0-5, Paducah Tilghman started theirs 1-4 and here they both are playing for the ultimate prize. Both went on the road the past few weeks and won, Belfry winning at Bell County and East Carter, Tilghman winning at Union County, Christian Academy of Louisville and Glasgow. Since 2013, Belfry has five state titles, Tilghman is looking for their first since 2009.

Prediction: Belfry does it again, 34-14

Class 5A: Frederick Douglass (13-1) vs South Warren (13-1), 4 p.m.

Lot of fireworks should be on the field in this one with Division I talent spread across the field. South Warren has at least three Division I prospects starting with WKU commit quarterback Caden Veltkamp while Douglass has eight Division I prospects highlighted by UK commit Dane Key at wide receiver. While both of these schools are still fairly new, South Warren won the 5A title in 2018 to go with their 4A title in 2015, Frederick Douglass is making their second title game appearance, losing to Covington Catholic in 2019.

Prediction: Frederick Douglass in a high scoring game, 41-38

Class 6A: Male (13-0) vs St. Xavier (13-1), 8 p.m.

Male won the first meeting between the two this season, 28-21 back on September 3. Since 6A formed in 2007, the name etched in for the title has predominantly been Male or Trinity, the two combining to win 12 of the 14 championships, Scott County in 2013 and St. Xavier in 2009 as the only other two winners.

Prediction: Male comfortably, 28-13

Want to watch?

Tickets are available by advance sale digitally at KHSAAtickets.org. No walk-up paper tickets sold.

You can watch online with a subscription required for live video stream at KHSAA.tv. Pay-per-view live HD video at Go.PrepSpin.com. Free audio stream at KHSAA.net.