Sports on TV

December 2, 2021

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

9 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St.

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Drake

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Boston College

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Louisville

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: NC State at Indiana

8 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Clemson

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Maryland

9 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Duke

ESPN2 — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Iowa St. at LSU

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), Montverde, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Montverde (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20

FOX — Dallas at New Orleans

NFLN — Dallas at New Orleans

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

