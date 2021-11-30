One of many players to step up and take on an expanded role for Mason County last season was Philip Bierley.

Now as a junior, Bierley is ready to expand that role even more.

He’s coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 8.7 points and brought down 4.9 rebounds a game, getting his first real dose of varsity action and starting in the majority of the Royals games.

He learned quite a bit on the fly, starting with the mentality of how to approach games.

“A lot last year how well I played depended on my confidence. Sometimes my head got in the way and I’ve just got to block that out and play my game,” Bierley said. “Just counting down the days, just really excited to be able to play again. I think it’s going to be a good year and a lot of people pretty much know what to expect.”

What to expect of Bierley is his rebound total on a nightly basis is to increase. He’ll also be relied on to put it in the hoop more, especially early on with the absence of Nate Mitchell for the first month or so of the season due to an injury. Between Mitchell and graduated senior AP Perry, that’s 29.3 points per game of production to pick up on.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine (to increase production), but I feel like we’ve got five or six guys that can be the leading scorer any night. It will be hard to guard us as a team, I’m excited. We’ll be hard to guard, can’t just double somebody,” Bierley said.

An improved shooting stroke due to the perimeter will help. In Mason County’s style of play, often times it is perimeter oriented, allowing drive and kick opportunities to create a lot of open looks from 3-point range. They averaged nearly 20 3-point attempts per contest and hitting seven of them nightly. Bierley got a little bit of the taste from the perimeter with 26 attempts, but expect that number to go up as well with an improved shooting stroke.

“I’ve been working on it a lot, a lot of the plays last year we had set up, especially in the corner I’d get opportunities to get shots up. That’s what I worked on a lot over the summer was the three’s. Especially losing AP, we have to be able to shoot the three with as many people as we can,” Bierley said.

He’s got the confidence from his head coach as well.

“Philip has worked extremely hard and put a lot of time in his shot. A lot of times we’ll go small, but having Philip in there with the ability to spread the floor gives us an advantage and it will be hard to defend us,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

If the ball isn’t being fired away from Bierley, rest assured he’ll be battling in the paint to give his team a second chance. Right under five rebounds a game as a sophomore, it gave him a taste of how much he enjoys getting those opportunities for his team. He finished with the second most offensive rebounds on the team last season behind Terrell Henry with nearly two a game.

“I really love offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds are cool, but offensive rebounds are awesome because you can sneak in behind them and grab it and put them back in. I feel like those are the easiest buckets to get and a lot of people don’t expect it and I feel like I have a knack for rebounding,” Bierley said.

Expect Bierley’s production to increase quite a bit this season, he’ll have no choice but to early on, due to Mitchell’s injury and the Royals needing to get that scoring elsewhere.

Bierley and the Royals got their season underway Tuesday in Morehead at Rowan County. They’ll head to Flemingsburg on Friday to take on Fleming County, check out Bierley and what the Royals did in Saturday’s paper or on maysville-online.com/sports.