NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

November 30, 2021 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 7-0 750 1

2. UConn 3-1 704 3

2. NC State 6-1 704 5

4. Stanford 5-2 607 7

5. Baylor 6-1 593 6

6. Indiana 5-1 577 4

7. Arizona 7-0 540 9

8. Maryland 6-2 526 2

9. Iowa 4-0 517 8

10. Louisville 5-1 483 10

11. Tennessee 6-0 461 11

12. Michigan 7-0 430 12

13. South Florida 5-2 417 18

14. Iowa St. 7-0 394 13

15. Texas 4-1 342 14

16. Kentucky 4-1 234 20

17. Texas A&M 7-0 221 23

18. Ohio St. 5-0 204 21

18. Oregon 3-2 204 15

20. Georgia 6-0 167 –

21. BYU 7-0 148 –

22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 141 25

23. Oregon St. 3-2 78 16

24. Notre Dame 6-1 52 –

25. Florida St. 4-2 51 17

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.

