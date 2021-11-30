NCAA Basketball AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (51) 7-0 1513 5

2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1442 3

3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1428 1

4. Baylor 7-0 1324 6

5. UCLA 6-1 1253 2

6. Villanova 4-2 1147 7

7. Texas 4-1 1115 8

8. Kansas 5-1 1027 4

9. Kentucky 5-1 1002 10

10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13

11. Arizona 6-0 851 17

12. BYU 6-0 791 18

13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15

14. Florida 6-0 681 23

15. Houston 5-1 631 12

16. Alabama 6-1 456 10

17. UConn 6-1 437 22

18. Memphis 5-1 435 9

19. Iowa St. 6-0 403 –

20. Southern Cal 6-0 380 24

21. Auburn 5-1 325 19

22. Michigan St. 5-2 295 –

23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 –

24. Michigan 4-2 177 20

25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

