NCAA Football AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1

2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6

3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4

4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3

5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7

6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5

7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2

8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8

9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9

10. Oregon 10-2 932 11

11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12

12. BYU 10-2 839 13

13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10

14. Utah 9-3 667 16

15. Iowa 10-2 662 17

16. Houston 11-1 603 19

17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20

18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21

19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22

20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23

21. NC State 9-3 310 24

22. Clemson 9-3 269 –

23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25

24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14

25. Kentucky 9-3 82 –

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

