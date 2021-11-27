Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 27

BIATHLON

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

12 p.m.

FS2 — St. Peter’s at Providence

4 p.m.

FS2 — NJIT at St. John’s

6 p.m.

FS2 — SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton

7 p.m.

BTN — Marshall at Indiana

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS2 — N. Illinois at Marquette

PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

CBSSN — Houston at UConn

ESPN — Florida St. at Florida

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

ESPNU — Navy at Temple

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor

SECN — Florida St. at Florida (Command Center)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

CBS — Alabama at Auburn

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Marshall

ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3:45 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU

ESPNU — Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette

FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

8 p.m.

FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Colorado St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at South Carolina

FS1 — California at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Brooklyn

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Vegas

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif.

Sunday, November 28

BIATHLON

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

SECN — Troy at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

SECN — Penn at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at California

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Troy at Duke

BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Colorado

SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Alabama

4 p.m.

ACCN — Richmond at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Final Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LUGE

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Capital City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Indianpolis, Carolina at Miami, Philadelphia at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Denver

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Green Bay, Minnesota at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS2 — Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

RUGBY

11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final

TENNIS

12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif.

X GAMES

2 p.m.

ABC — World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

