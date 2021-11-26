McRoberts, Hart to flip roles for Fleming County baseball

When Austin Hart decided to step aside as the Head Baseball Coach at Fleming County High School this fall, the search to replace him was literally and figuratively a close call to make. Assistant coach and former Panther standout Zach McRoberts has been named the Head Baseball Coach at his alma mater, replacing Hart, his former teammate as the two will almost switch positions.
Hart will stay on as part of the staff, but McRoberts takes over the program after serving as an assistant the past five seasons. McRoberts, who was a four-year starting catcher and pitcher for the Panthers, is excited about taking over the head coaching role at Fleming County.
“I am truly humbled to be the head baseball coach at my alma mater. I look forward to working with the amazing administration, faculty, staff, and of course, the talented and hard-working players at Fleming County High School,” said McRoberts. “I have been around the high school program since I was a 15-year old freshman, and I am blessed to be able to give back to a program and community that has given me so much. I plan on strengthening this program and taking it to new heights.”
McRoberts was the 61st District Most Valuable Player during his playing days for the Panthers. He was named honorable mention All-State and was the runner up for the 16th Region Player of the Year, while capturing All-Area honors, as well. He went on to play college baseball at the University of the Cumberlands, where he was a four-year starting catcher, earning All-Conference and Academic All-American accolades. He was also team captain his senior season.
“I look forward to watching Zach continue to develop our guys as competitive baseball players and quality young men. I am confident he will make this a smooth transition after working closely with Austin for years,” District Athletic Director Brian Teter said. “Zach has played and coached here and knows how important baseball is in Fleming County. I also know he will represent the program and the community in a first class manner, while keeping our varsity program highly competitive in the district and region.”
Hart, who serves as the Assistant Principal at Fleming County High School, served as head coach for six years and will stay on as an assistant to help McRoberts on the administrative side. The two were teammates from 2007-11 when the Panthers won three district championships and advanced to the Region championship game as juniors.
McRoberts, who earned two degrees at Cumberlands, is also an All-Star head coach for 15 and under players at the Noochie Varner Baseball Academy.