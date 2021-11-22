NCAA Basketball AP Top 25

November 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1

2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2

3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6

4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3

5. Duke 5-0 1225 7

6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9

7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5

8. Texas 3-1 1083 8

9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11

10. Alabama 4-0 880 14

10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13

12. Houston 3-0 861 15

13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16

14. Illinois 2-1 624 10

15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17

16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22

17. Arizona 5-0 474 –

18. BYU 4-0 449 –

19. Auburn 3-0 374 21

20. Michigan 3-2 367 4

21. Seton Hall 3-0 363 –

22. UConn 4-0 342 23

23. Florida 3-0 294 24

24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25

25. Xavier 4-0 102 –

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Trending Recipes