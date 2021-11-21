HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY

Mason County archery finishes second in fall shoot

November 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s archery team finished second in the Fall Shoot that they hosted at The Fieldhouse over the weekend. (Mason County archery Facebook page)

Mason County’s archery team finished second in the Fall Shoot that they hosted at The Fieldhouse over the weekend. (Mason County archery Facebook page)

Mason County opened their KHSAA archery season under their own roof and came away with a second place finish.

The Royals archery team hosted the fall shoot at The Fieldhouse with five teams competing.

Bradley Coffey, Jacob Brown and Bryce Pollitt all placed in the top five males in high school division for individual awards.

Brown finished with a score of 281 in second, Coffey a 275 in third and Pollitt a 272 in fifth.

The top Lady Royals finishers in the high school division were Lainie Forsythe with a 275 finishing ninth, Laney Gifford with a 273 in 10th and Addison Grosser with a 270 in 12th.

Harrison County won with a team score of 3,327, Mason County finishing with a 3,244. Fleming County finished fourth with a 3,037.

Fleming’s top archer was Mackenzie Conley in the girls high school division finishing third with a 286.

Trending Recipes