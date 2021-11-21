10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Associations Preason All-Region teams, preseason poll

November 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0
St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes was named to the 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association preseason Second Team All-Region team. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

First Team

Brianna Byars – Junior Forward, George Rogers Clark

Hayden Barrier – Freshman Guard, Montgomery County

Kylie Koeninger – Senior Forward, Campbell County

Tyra Flowers – Senior Forward, George Rogers Clark

Gab Hatterick – Senior Guard, Harrison County

2nd Team

Shae Harris – Junior Forward, Montgomery County

Allison Hughes – Senior Guard, St. Patrick

Madelyn Wilson – Junior Forward, Scott

Ava Coleman – Junior Guard, Scott

Savannah Parker – Senior Center, Montgomery County

Honorable Mention

Jamie Cowan – Paris

Ciara Byars – George Rogers Clark

Lauren Macht – Bishop Brossart

Allie Dillon – Montgomery County

Sanaa Jackson – Paris

Hannah Adkins – Mason County

Jada Cleaver – Nicholas County

Pre-season top 10 teams in the region:

RANK; SCHOOL; (FIRST PLACE VOTES)

1. George Rogers Clark (12)

2. Montgomery County (1)

3. Scott

4. Campbell County

5. Bishop Brossart

6. Mason County

7. Harrison County

8. Paris

9. Nicholas County

10. Pendleton County

