HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Panthers Spencer, Pinkley, KFCA Coach and Player of the Year

November 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Fleming County football coach Bill Spencer was named the Class 3A, 6th District Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Fleming County football coach Bill Spencer was named the Class 3A, 6th District Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley was named the Class 3A, 6th District Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley was named the Class 3A, 6th District Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Fleming County pulled off the double.

Panthers coach Bill Spencer and Panther senior Logan Pinkley won the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 3A, 6th District Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, announced on Friday.

Spencer led the Panthers to an 8-4 record this season, their fourth time in the last six seasons they’ve won at least eight games. They won 16 straight district games until losing to Mason County last week in the district championship.

In 11 seasons, Spencer has guided the Panthers to 73 wins and three district championships.

Pinkley caught 46 passes for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns at receiver and also had a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Defensively he made 25 tackles and had an interception as a defensive back.

He finished his high school career with 129 receptions, 1,970 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Trending Recipes