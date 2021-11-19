Panthers Spencer, Pinkley, KFCA Coach and Player of the Year

November 20, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 20
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Binghamton at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Farleigh Dickinson at St. John’s
8 p.m.
FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
CBSSN — UMass at Army
ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
SECN — New Mexico St. at Kentucky
2 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
CBS — Arkansas at Alabama
CBSSN — East Carolina at Navy
ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at NC State
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Southern Cal
SECN — Florida at Missouri
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Utah
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
ESPNU — South Alabama at Tennessee
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Utah St.
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
ESPNU — Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma State at Minnesota
CURLING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Charlotte at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
Sunday, November 21
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
12 p.m.
FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier
12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
1 p.m.
ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon St.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana
ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Roman Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
12 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Baylor at Maryland
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Clemson
4 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at Wake Forest
PAC-12N — Virginia at UCLA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
3 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington
CURLING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France
FISHING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at College Park
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Buffalo, Baltimore at Chicago, Houston at Tennessee, Miami at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland, Green Bay at Minnesota, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Washington at Carolina, San Francisco at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS —Cincinnati at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Kansas City, Arizona at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS2 — Carolina at Santurce
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final