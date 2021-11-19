Friday’s KHSAA prep football scores

Class 1A

Bethlehem 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 10

Pikeville 50, Williamsburg 21

Raceland 48, Bishop Brossart 7

Russellville 21, Newport Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

Beechwood 50, Walton-Verona 6

Lex. Christian 49, Owensboro Catholic 21

Mayfield 48, Green Co. 6

Middlesboro 33, West Carter 6

Class 3A

Belfry 41, Bell Co. 20

East Carter 38, Mason Co. 10

Glasgow 48, Bardstown 42

Paducah Tilghman 41, Lou. Christian Academy 34

Class 4A

Boyle Co. 51, Scott 14

Franklin Co. 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 12

Johnson Central 34, Corbin 13

Logan Co. 52, Spencer Co. 14

Class 5A

Frederick Douglass 37, Southwestern 6

Owensboro 56, Bullitt Central 12

South Warren 47, South Oldham 13

Woodford Co. 28, Cov. Catholic 14

Class 6A

Lou. Male 46, North Hardin 0

Lou. St. Xavier 42, Daviess Co. 6

Lou. Trinity 38, Ryle 18

Madison Central 43, Lex. Paul Dunbar 7

