Missed opportunities haunt Royals

Mason County’s Wyatt Fuller takes down East Carter running back Charlie Terry during Friday’s regional championship in Grayson. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

GRAYSON – While missed opportunities in the red zone didn’t come back to haunt Mason County last week, they sure did in Friday night’s region championship against East Carter.

Five trips to the Raiders red zone resulted in zero points for the Royals, unable to control East Carter’s run game in a 38-10 loss, giving the Raiders their first region championship in program history.

Mason County was making their first region championship appearance since 2013 and things didn’t start the way they wanted.

Charlie Terry came in with 28 touchdowns and over 1,500 rushing yards on the season. A 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage set the tone, the Raiders jumping out to a 6-0 lead nine seconds into the game.

“Oh he’s a stud, but their offensive line moves people too. They’re good at what they do, quarterback makes good decisions, running back is a good runner, probably the best running back we faced all year. They do a really good job off tackle runs and hitting us at the point of attack,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said

The lead quickly jumped to 14-0 after Nikk Barnett rushed one in from three yards out just a little over three minutes into the game.

A big response from Mason County as Brady Sanders ran one in from four yards out to make it 14-7.

Terry would add another rushing score, Ashton Adams closing out a 32-point quarter combined from the two teams with a 40-yard field goal to make it 22-10 after a quarter of play.

Terry would do it again in the second quarter, this time 13 yards out to make it 30-10 and then Mason County’s chances to answer kept piling up and piling up some more.

Three different trips deep into Raiders territory resulted in zero points for Mason County as drives stalled out on the Raiders 25 on a fumble, another trip to the Raiders 10 that went backwards from there and a final drive to the Raiders 30 in which Mason County ran out of time before half.

With the ball first in the second half, even one score would have been monumental in terms of momentum.

“Even at halftime we said if we score, we’ll make them flinch. We just never got there, had the opportunities and didn’t take advantage. They’re really good in the red zone, we had the negative plays, bad penalties, just never took advantage,” Wynn said.

The second half was much of the same story, Mason County getting inside East Carter’s 10-yard line on four different possessions, but just couldn’t punch one in.

Terry’s final prance on the night went for 84 yards, giving the senior back a final total of 245 yards rushing on 19 carries for four touchdowns.

“We’re going to dance with the horses that got us here,” Raiders coach Tim Champlin said. “Charlie Terry has been a key piece to our offense and we’re going to continue to ride that and go with that.”

Mason County’s final offensive play of the night was a fitting one for the game, an incomplete pass in the Raiders red zone.

“We get down there and then boom a negative play, 2nd and 16, 3rd and 18, there’s not too many plays you have for 3rd and 18,” Wynn said. “But they’re a really good football team and we knew how good they were, how big they were and how physical they were. We’re learn from this, it’s an experience for our kids and a building block for our program.”

While it was a memorable season for the Royals with their first district title since 2013, they’ll have to be wondering what if on this one for a while.

East Carter’s red zone defense has been a strong suit, as Champlin alluded to in the postgame.

“When it gets to the red zone, you tighten up and the field condenses. You don’t have as much room, you can’t go vertical and there’s a lot less you can do. I think our defense plays really well in that area, it’s frustrating to see the other team get there, but our kids came out and get a few stops there in the red zone with no points,” Champlin said.

Their prize? Another home game in Grayson in the state semifinals next week. They needed an upset in order for that to happen and it did when Paducah Tilghman shocked Christian Academy-Louisville.

“Unbelievable. That’s unbelievable to be able to play at home again. Golly, I’m ecstatic. That’s just unbelievable. I’m so happy for these kids to get to enjoy that and get to experience that,” Champlin said. “That’s a once in a lifetime moment and to be able to enjoy it at home is going to be great.”

That means the Raiders host Belfry next week, who knocked off Bell County while Tilghman will travel to Glasgow, who defeated Bardstown to take on the Scotties in the other 3A semifinal.

The Royals close at 9-3 and lose 12 seniors, but do have some key pieces back from this year’s team.

“Told the seniors thank you. It’s hard getting a new coach in May. They’ve had a solid foundation, but I think we took a step this year in beating Fleming. Hopefully the guys coming back will have that expectation to drive us and get here to this point again next year,” Wynn said.

RAIDERS 38, ROYALS 10

MASON COUNTY – 10-0-0-0 – 10

EAST CARTER – 22-8-0-8 – 38

Scoring

1st Quarter

(EC) Terry 65-yard run (11:51) Pass fails

(EC) Barnett 3-yard run (8:51) Kozee run

(MC) Sanders 4-yard run (6:27) Adams kick

(EC) Terry 3-yard run (3:24) Barnett run

(MC) Adams 40-yard FG (:10)

2nd Quarter

(EC) Terry 13-yard run (7:24) Kozee pass to Goodman

4th Quarter

(EC) Terry 84-yard run (11:47) Kozee run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 267 (Thomas 12/21, Adams 8/15), East 67 (Kozee 6/11)

Rushing Yards: Mason 98 (Sanders 10-48, Adams 7-39, Walton 5-10, Thomas 8-1), East 390 (Terry 19-245, Boggs 6-79, Kozee 8-58, Barnett 4-8)

Receiving: Mason (Bozeman 5-73, Henry 5-66, Walton 4-58, Marshall 3-54, Butler 2-21, Sanders 1-(minus) 5), East (Goodman 5-52, Boggs 1-15)

Turnovers: Mason County 1, East Carter 1

Penalties: Mason 7-73, East Carter 5-45

Records: Mason County 9-4, East Carter 11-3