Royals look for first state semi since 2003

With two weeks until season’s start, it’s time to really start talking about the start of KHSAA basketball season in Kentucky.

The 10th Region Coaches Association spearheaded by the commissioner Patrick Kelsch moderating allowed boys’ teams in the 10th Region to discuss the upcoming season during media day on Sunday.

The media day was held via Zoom and gave all 16 teams the open floor to answer questions from the media led by Evan Dennison from The Ledger Independent and WFTM’s Travis Scaggs, The Bourbon County Citizen’s Ivan Rice joined later on in the day.

Here’s a brief look at each team on what was discussed Sunday (in order to when they spoke):

Scott

The Eagles are coming off a 15-10 season and enter their sixth season under coach Steve Fromeyer, who was joined by senior Mitchel Minor. Scott returns quite a bit from a season ago with the lone key departure Grant Profitt. Profitt is a big loss not only with his production, but his leadership in which Fromeyer expects the team to collectively pick up Profitt’s void. Like a few other teams in the region, the Eagles are still awaiting a plethora of football players as they’ll play for a region championship this week against Boyle County. When they get things in motion, Scott is expected to compete with Campbell County for a 37th District title and should be one of the top five teams in the region. Fromeyer thinks they’ll be a strong defensive team that rebounds the ball well. Having guys like Cam Patterson and Nolan Hunter will help with that.

Bishop Brossart

Scott Code enters his second season with the Mustangs who have a lot to replace with Carson Schirmer and Stephen Verst graduated, but have a large junior class that gained some experience to help them pick things up quickly. Brossart will hope to avoid the injury bug a little better this year, Code referencing they had seven broken bones and multiple dislocations throughout the season. Code was joined by Luke Schumacher, Brandon Bezold and Mason Sepate, three of 12 juniors on the Mustangs roster as they look to get the All “A” title back to Alexandria. While the injury bug made things tough last season, players who had to step up to fill-in will have that experience under their belt.

Calvary Christian

With five of their top seven back and coming off a 20-win season, Calvary Christian isn’t shying away from their expectations. Assistant coach Tom Howard, filling in for Orlando Donaldson on the day said they’re aiming for 24 wins, an All “A” title and thinks they can be a very competitive team in what is always a tough 37th District from top to bottom. Ethan Mulling joined Howard, a Thomas More signee and averaged 13.1 points per game last season. Watch out for the Cougars in the All “A”, if they can get past Robertson County in the first round, they’d then have a path to the final awaiting the Paris and St. Patrick winner in the semis.

Campbell County

Just four seconds separated Campbell County from their fifth region title since 2014, losing to George Rogers Clark at the buzzer. They’re using that as motivation, a breakdown on the defensive end costing them a shot at Rupp. They’re focused on that end and with Aydan Hamilton, Eric “Des” Davie and Jake Gross back in the mix, the Camels will be in contention once again. Coach Aric Russell feels this is one of his deepest teams in years and thinks the guys that have had to wait their turn will come in hungry and ready. Russell was joined by Hamilton, Gross and Davie. The Camels have an established program that merits them as the 37th District favorite and one of the top three teams in the region.

George Rogers Clark

Loaded. Simply put. The two-time defending 10th Region champ added transfers Tanner Walton from LCA and Sam Parrish from Tates Creek into the mix and have one of the most talented rosters in the state. Jerone Morton utilized Senate Bill 128 and has reclassified as a junior and holds an Eastern Kentucky University offer. Aden Slone might be the best point guard in the region and Trent Edwards provides a lot of the intangibles a championship caliber team needs. Coach Josh Cook feels Reshaun Hampton can come in and provide the spacing needed on the perimeter that Jared Wellman left with graduation and the Cardinals will be deep, Cook saying they can go at least nine and 10 deep most nights. Morton and Sammy Hernandez joined the call.

Montgomery County

Jon Bentley was welcomed to the 10th Region as he takes over the Indians, coming over from Estill County. He’ll look to build a young team up and build a brand like he did at Estill County when he took the Engineers to Rupp Arena in 2018 as the 14th Region champ. Bentley is still working with his team to find their identities as a unit and pretty much enters with a clean slate of players, Trey Carroll the lone returnee with significant playing time last season.

Paris

George Baker enters his second season with the Greyhounds and said he’s learned a lot from his first season with the team. Last year he may have taken things day-by-day, but Baker feels the team has bought in with their academics and X’s and O’s. The Greyhounds will play fast, but Baker feels the key is playing under control while doing so. They lost Ricqiece Washington to graduation and Baker feels it will be a collective effort to replace him. A confident Baker didn’t shy away from what’s ahead in the 40th District, stating they “want all the smoke”.

Bourbon County

The Colonels enter year six under Lamont Campbell and will hope to improve from a 4-16 2020-21 campaign. They lose their top three scorers and rebounders in Parker Estes, Jack Huckabay and Jeremiah Jones, but Campbell is confident he’s got the depth that will fit into their helter skelter style of play they try to implement. DeJohn Blunt joins the team after moving in from Maryland and will have Miles Ezell with him in the backcourt and Todd Dumphord as the returning leading scorer. All three were on the call with Campbell as the Colonels will hope to compete with George Rogers Clark in the 40th District in a second seed that is up for grabs between them, Paris and Montgomery County.

Augusta

A lot of optimism ahead for Augusta this season. They return their top seven and LJ Conner comes over from Mason County to add some depth and even more perimeter shooting to a team that will try and shoot teams out of the gym this season. What happens on the other end, the defensive end, is the key to how far they can go. They have All “A” and 39th District title aspirations and will need an improved effort on that end to reach their goals. Kason Hinson enters his senior season as one of the top players in the region and has a sidekick in Riley Mastin that proved himself as one of the top players in the region last season. Jason Hinson is in his third year in his second stint at Augusta and despite winning district titles in 2013 and ‘14 and a 10th Region All “A” in 2015, might have his best team yet. Kason Hinson, Conner Snapp and Evan Brooks joined the call.

Bracken County

Maturity and rising up against adversity has been a driving point for the Polar Bears early on in practice. They’re focused on improving their attitudes and third year coach Adam Reed is working on that with his team, saying they’re having weekly book study sessions to focus on those areas. They have one of the most electric backcourts in the region with Blake and Cayden Reed while Jushod Commodore, Devante Jefferson and Austin Norton, who joined the call, are ready to prove themselves and buy into their roles. Payton Tully joined the team after taking a year off and will bring the toughness they need in the paint. The Polar Bears won’t be very deep, but they will be very dangerous this season.

St. Patrick

The Saints are coming off a one-win 2020-21 campaign under Tony Moore, who enters his second season and should have an improved product this year bringing nearly everyone back. They’ve recruited within their own school to get Sam Porter and Caleb Poczatek to play, two seniors who should help contribute to the depth of the team. Chase Walton is an All-Region type player averaging a double-double last season. Walton was joined by Braxton Swanger and Allan Briseno, two players with added experience as they seek to be more competitive this season.

Mason County

Mason County was maybe a bit of a surprise last season with how fast they regrouped from losing a large senior class, but don’t tell Brian Kirk and who’s inside that Royals locker room. They now bring back Nate Mitchell and Terrell Henry as two of the top 10 players in the region and guys like Philip Bierley, Mason Butler, Julius Booker back into the fold. The Royals are one of a few teams in the region with a football team still playing and there’s quite a bit that will be playing key roles on the basketball court. Kirk welcomes the football success and thinks the success they have on the football filed will translate well over to the basketball court. Expect the Royals to continue their fast paced, in your face, uptempo style of play to continue into the 2021-22 season.

Robertson County

Quite a different product on the floor and the sidelines will be seen in Mt. Olivet this season, but one key piece will still be there…Justin Becker. Aaron Massey takes over for Patrick Kelsch and inherits a team that lost eight seniors, one of those seniors came back via Senate Bill 128 in Joshua Pilosky and should help provide perimeter shooting and rebounding for the Black Devils. Becker dropped 50 and 52 points in two scrimmages so far and he’ll look to make his inexperienced teammates better as the season goes on. The Black Devils have an All “A” and 38th District title to defend and feel a little written off with the mass senior class departed, but still have the 10th Region Player of the Year in Becker.

Pendleton County

The Wildcats are in year three under Sam Elsbernd and will hope to find more consistency on the offensive end to match their hard-nosed style defensively. Replacing All-Region player Tredyn Thomas will be a tough task, but Elsbernd plans on that being a collective effort. Brice Redden, Ethan Verst and Braydon Kidwell joined the call, three role players who are comfortable with what is asked of them, Redden being asked to take on more of a leadership role, Verst a defensive stopper and Kidwell a perimeter shooter. Pendleton will be in the mix of what is expected to be a competitive 38th District from top to bottom.

Nicholas County

The Bluejackets have two 1,000 point scorers to replace in Hunter Switzer and Dalton Davenport and head coach John Michael Reitz thinks they’ll have to do it collectively. He likes where his team is at chemistry wise, Reitz stating this is his most tight-knit bunch in three seasons in Carlisle. One thing the Bluejackets won’t shy away from is the 3-pointer, putting up 634 attempts last year. Their five out offensive style of play should allow plenty of opportunities for that. The Bluejackets got a tough draw in the All “A”, getting Bishop Brossart in the first round.

Harrison County

The Thorobreds have high expectations with coach Terence Brooks entering his second year with the team. Clay Carpenter and Richard Harris are back via Senate Bill 128 and should help solidify a rotation that features two of the more talented sophomores in the region in Kaydon Custard and Braylon Hinton. Their front court features a lot of length with Will Furnish, physicality in Blaine Biddle and athleticism in Harris. One area Brooks is challenging his guys is to be physical and if the Thorobreds can achieve that, not only are they the favorite to win the 38th District, but be a threat to win a 10th Region title.