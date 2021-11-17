A Polar Bear goes to Hollywood

Don Galloway was a six-foot-two center for the 1955 10th Region basketball champs, the Bracken County Polar Bears. That was a big accomplishment, but that was not the reason that in 1972, the City of Brooksville named a street in his name, Don Galloway Drive. Don Galloway joined the Army after graduating from Bracken and after his duty with the Army he enrolled at the University of Kentucky in 1957. At the University of Kentucky, he earned a bachelor’s degree in drama in 1961 and headed for New York City to pursue his acting dream.
After debuting on TV in 1962 in the CBS soap opera “The Secret Storm,” he appeared in about 70 TV and film projects in his 30-plus-year career. The former Bracken County Polar Bear is best known to TV viewers as Det. Sgt. Ed Brown, the primary sidekick of Raymond Burr’s Ironside character, from 1967-75. He also appeared in the iconic movie “The Big Chill” in 1983.
Mr. Galloway passed away at the age of 71 in Reno, Nevada.
The answer to last week’s trivia question is that Ben Pumphrey was the head football coach at both Fleming County High and Mason County High. The first to answer were Chris Davis, Tony Boyd, Ronnie Berryman along with Tom Sims and Mallory Denham.
This Super Bowl winning coach’s father was the head football coach at Western Kentucky University. Name the Super Bowl winning Coach?
Contact: [email protected]
Last week: 15-5 (YTD: 172-48)
This week’s picks:
Louisville over Duke: The Cardinal’s offense is finally clicking, and I pick them to beat Duke by 10.
Pittsburgh over Virginia: The Panthers look to take down another ACC nemesis.
Cincinnati over SMU: The Bearcats should win this one, but they need to win big for style points.
North Carolina State over Syracuse: The Wolfpack will struggle for a half and then turn it on to win by 11.
Ohio State over Michigan State: The Buckeyes are playing up to their potential and that means trouble for the Spartans.
Michigan over Maryland: The Maize and Blue came back last week with a big win and should beat the Turtles by six.
Florida over Missouri: If the Gators lose this game to the Tigers, then Coach Mullen might have to hitch hick home to Gainesville.
West Virginia over Texas: I pick the Mountaineers to hand the Longhorns their sixth straight loss.
Tennessee over South Alabama: Vols roll as this is South Alabama, not the Alabama.
Western Kentucky over Florida Atlantic: The Toppers will put up over 45 in this one.
Clemson over Wake Forest: A couple of weeks ago, I would have picked the Demon Deacons, I take the Tigers by two.
Notre Dame over Georgia Tech: The Irish have found some offense in the past few games.
Auburn over South Carolina: The Tigers lost their star Bo Nix to injury, but I pick the Tigers in this SEC clash.
Mississippi over Vanderbilt: The offense of the Rebels will be on display as they score over 60, yes over 60 points.
Alabama over Arkansas: The Hogs have been the surprise of the SEC West, but I go with the Tide bigtime.
Kentucky over New Mexico State: The Cats’ will air it out and have over 500 yards of total offense.
TCU over Kansas: The Jayhawks beat Texas last week in a stunner, this week back to reality.
Oklahoma over Iowa State: The Sooners went down last week, but I pick them to rebound and win a very close game.
Kansas State over Baylor: Tough game to pick but I will go with the Purple Wildcats.
Valparaiso over Morehead State: The Eagles hit the road to Indiana and come up short versus Valpo in a Pioneer League game.