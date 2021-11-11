Sports on TV

The game of football has evolved not only in rules, equipment and reviews and the way we watch over the years, but one thing remains constant.

Since 1906, football teams have needed to gain 10 yards for a first down. From the sideline, far from the action, two sticks connected by a chain held by two people have measured the required distance to gain or deny a first down.

I am sure you have seen coaches throw the challenge flag to make sure the referee made the right spot, but rarely do you see a challenge flag to check out the chain gang. The game of football has changed in all levels from safer helmets, helmets with coaches calling plays in the player’s ears to challenge replays, but the first down chains are still being used. Dozens of inventions have been patented to improve the accuracy of the chains, but no replacements are in sight. Wherever you watch a game you see two sticks with a chain on the sideline from Pop Warner to the NFL. I am sure there are plenty of devices that can measure within a fraction, but the tradition of two sticks and a chain I believe is here forever.

The answer to last week’s question was that Deion Sanders played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series as a player. The first to answer were Tom Sims, Mallory Denham along with Ronnie Berryman and Jeffrey Simpson.

This week’s question: Who was the head football coach for the Fleming County Panthers in the 70s and later he was the head football coach for the Mason County Royals?

Last week’s picks: 17-3 (157-43 YTD, 78%)

This week’s picks:

Pittsburgh over North Carolina: The Heels pulled off the upset last week, but I take the Panthers in this one.

Kansas State over West Virginia: The Mountaineers were hammered at home last week and I pick them to lose this road Big 12 contest.

Cincinnati over South Florida: The Bearcats are winning, but they sure have not picked up any style points.

Penn State over Michigan: This will be a good game, but I pick the Nittany Lions barely.

Michigan State over Maryland: The Spartans were stunned last week; I pick them to rebound versus the Turtles.

Louisville over Syracuse: I pick the Cards to finally have a good fourth quarter and hold on to beat the Orangeman.

Western Kentucky over Rice: If you haven’t noticed, there’s are a pretty good squad in Bowling Green.

Texas over Kansas: The Longhorns will score over 50 in this Big 12 tilt.

Notre Dame over Virginia: The Irish travel to the Old Dominion State and eke out a close win.

Auburn over Mississippi State: Great game as different offenses on display, but I take the Tigers over the Dogs.

Kentucky over Vanderbilt: When a team needs a confidence boost, play Vanderbilt.

Georgia over Tennessee: The Vols will hang around for the first half and then the Dogs take over.

Ohio State over Purdue: The Boilermakers are giant slayers, but Ohio State is an entirely different giant.

Alabama over New Mexico State: The Tide did not look sharp last week, but they will put up over 55 in this game.

Mississippi over Texas A&M: Defense versus high powered offense, I take the Rebels offense in this SEC West showdown.

Baylor over Oklahoma: My upset pick of the week as the Sooners fourth quarter magic runs out.

Indiana over Rutgers: The Hoosiers have been a disappointment this year, but they will shine in this one.

Missouri over South Carolina: The Gamecocks drilled the Gators last week, but I take the Tigers in this one.

LSU over Arkansas: Big time physical game, I take the Tigers in a slight upset.

Morehead State over Stetson: The Eagles defense played well in San Diego last week and the Eagles will roll in this Pioneer League game.