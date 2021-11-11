Sports on TV

(All Times EDT)

Thursday, November 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — George Washington at Maryland

FS1 — Sacred Heart at Providence

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kennesaw St. at Creighton

PAC-12N — UC Riverside at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at The Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at LA Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Agua Caliente at Team Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Baltimore at Miami

NFLN — Baltimore at Miami

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Playoffs

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Quarterfinals; Linz-WTA Semifinals

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

