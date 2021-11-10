BASKETBALL

Steward to play in Indonesia

November 10, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Fleming County grad Troy Steward will continue his professional basketball career in Indonesia.

After spending last season in the country Georgia in the Georgian Superleague, Steward was drafted in the second round of the IBL Indonesia Draft on Wednesday morning.

Steward started his pro career briefly in Australia with the Waverely Falcons in 2020, but never really got a chance to get going with the season being canceled due to COVID.

He then went to play for Mgzavrebi-Armia in the Georgian Superleague, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 18 games, getting there in September and playing through April 2021. Steward set season highs of 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in separate games in his time there.

He had been spending some of his time recently in Flemingsburg, waiting on his next call and on Wednesday he got it.

Steward played college basketball at Georgetown College and won a NAIA National Championship in 2019. He was named to the NAIA All American teams in 2018 and 2019. Steward was also named to the All Mid-South Conference Team in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Steward scored 2,036 points in his career at Georgetown.

Prior to that, Steward helped lead the Panthers to two straight 16th Region titles in 2013 and 2014. He scored 1,913 points in his Fleming County career to start carving out his path to where he is today.

Steward’s agents are with Free Agency Basketball, Director Michael Stinnett and David Gonzalez helping him line up contracts.

The Indonesian Basketball League has been around since 2003 and is the preeminent men’s professional league in Indonesia.

