Five named to KTCCCA All-State cross country team

November 5, 2021
Five area runners, three from Mason County, two from Augusta, have been named to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State cross country team.

Lady Royals runners Paige Decker, Alyssa Bisotti and Layla Henderson were named to the Class 2A girls’ team, Panthers Grayson Miller and Matthew Jones named to the Class 1A boys’ team.

Decker has now made the All-State team for four straight years. She finished fifth at the Class AA, Region 6 meet at Boyd County and closed out the season with a 17th place finish at the state meet. Decker finished in the top 20 in eight of nine meets this season, a second place finish at the Mason County All-Comers her top result.

Bisotti is one of just two seniors on the Lady Royals team that finished fourth at the state meet for the third straight year. She closed out her season strong with a medalist performance at the region meet in eighth and placed 21st in the state meet. Bisotti placed in the top 25 in eight of nine meets this season, including a first place finish at the Buffalo Trace conference.

Henderson led the Lady Royals for the majority of the season, including a third place finish at the region meet and finished out with a 25th place finish at the state meet. Henderson finished in the top 25 in eight of nine meets and posted a top five finish in seven of the nine meets she ran in.

Miller posted three top 10 finishes this season including third place at the Class A, Region 5 meet. He improved dramatically from a season ago from when he was the No. 5 runner and was the No. 1 runner in numerous meets this season. He posted a top 25 finish in six of seven meets, including 25th at the Class A state meet.

Jones finished in the top 10 five times this season, including first place at the Buffalo Trace conference here in Maysville. He finished in the top 25 in all eight meets he ran in, including seventh at the region meet and 20th at the state meet.

Augusta is coming off a storybook season in which they repeated as the region champ and took home a state trophy with a fourth place podium finish at the Class A state meet.

