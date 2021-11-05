Five named to KTCCCA All-State cross country team

FLEMINGSBURG — Two dates were circled to start the season by many football fans, players, coaches, etc. around the area.

October 8 and November 12.

The second matchup is here.

As Fleming County got their first round Class 3A playoff game with Lewis County to a running clock with 8:51 to go before halftime, it’s hard not to think of what’s ahead as the Panthers closed out the game with a 49-8 victory.

“Our goal was to kind of set the tone early and put things away. For the most part offensively and defensively thought we did a good job in the first half,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Wanted to leave no doubt and what we can do.”

It sets up another dream matchup scenario for Fleming County and Mason County with a longstanding rivalry. Winner take all for the District Championship. Fleming County earns the right to play at home next week with the win on October 8, they’ll also try to make it 10 straight over their border rivals.

“I’m glad we both lived up to our ends of the deal. Us and Mason, going to be a big game next week, big opportunity for our kids and a big opportunity for their kids. It’s one of those high school football games everyone is going to be talking about and everyone is going to be excited about,” Spencer said.

Friday’s game was settled quickly. Logan Pinkley opened with a 78-yard kickoff return, he then picked off a pass, returned it 31 yards and later scored on a 19-yard pass from Zeke Conn.

The game was just over three minutes old, Fleming County 14, Lewis County 0.

“It was a big start. All the adrenaline and momentum was there. It was a good team effort,” Pinkley said, who hasn’t really had much of a chance to build on his fast start to the season thanks to the rainy weather the past few weeks. Friday was a much harder field and footing was there. “It felt good. Wasn’t a wet ball, Zeke got the ball to me, guys blocked and we went and we scored.”

The onslaught continued, the Panthers scoring 27 first quarter points, Austin Trent’s turn to pull off the double duo of a defensive or special teams touchdown followed by an offensive score. His 70-yard interception return made it 21-0, the Panthers next play from scrimmage a 43-yard touchdown scamper to paydirt.

Levi Denton added a 13-yard touchdown run in the second, Conn’s second connection to Pinkley for a score, this one 36 yards out to get the game to a running clock with 8:51 still to play before halftime. Getting some passing rhythm was key for the Panthers after dealing with a lot of rain and mud the past few weeks.

“Wasn’t too many downfield throws, had a couple. It does help to get things going because we need to be as versatile as we can going into next week,” Conn said. “Felt like we had to get that quick start and kind of kill any momentum they had coming in because they had nothing to lose. Congrats to them making the playoffs this year. They were a hard-nosed bunch.”

The Panthers ran just 11 plays in the first half, four of them went for six points. Two others were fumbles in the Lions red zone or things could have snowballed even more.

Lewis County continued to battle though, getting on the board a little over midway through the third quarter on a Ethan Sizemore 54-yard touchdown run.

It was something for their crowd that filled the visiting bleachers, had the Lions mascot and cheerleaders cheering them on.

“It was really awesome and I definitely made sure to point it out to the kids. It’s starting to turn, people are starting to realize at Lewis County we have a football team, are going to be competitive and we can be successful in games,” Lions coach Bryan Hoover said.

Nate Ruark’s 24-yard strike to Jordan Harn closed out the scoring in the game in the fourth. The win gets Fleming County a chance to win a third straight district title.

“Not just to beat them 10 straight, to win three straight district championships. We break our huddle every day with ‘champions’. That’s our goal, we want to be champions. To be a champion we got to win next week and then we move onto the next level of that ladder and try to be a region champion,” Spencer said.

The loss ends Lewis County’s season at 2-10, but made some steps in the right direction with their first playoff appearance since 2013 and snapping a 22-game losing streak earlier in the year.

“It’s a testament to where we started and where we are now. Not to hang their heads so much with the result of this game, but to really look at the whole process of where we started and where we are now,” Hoover said. “These seniors, they understand that they’re the building pieces. Without that group, there wouldn’t be Lewis County football. The program would have folded without that group. I’m proud of what they’re leaving behind, I wouldn’t be near where I’m at coaching-wise if it wasn’t for that group.”

Fleming County improves to 8-4, their fourth time in the last six years they’ve reached at least the eight win mark in a season.

PANTHERS 49, LIONS 8

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-0-8-0 — 8

FLEMING COUNTY – 27-16-0-6 — 49

Scoring

1st Quarter

(FC) Pinkley 78-yard kickoff return (11:46) Kick failed

(FC) Conn 19-yard pass to Pinkley (8:57) Conn pass to Denton

(FC) Trent 70-yard INT return (4:51) Kropp kick

(FC) Trent 43-yard run (1:20) Kick failed

2nd Quarter

(FC) Denton 13-yard run (10:09) Conn run

(FC) Conn 36-yard pass to Pinkley (8:51) Denton run

3rd Quarter

(LC) Sizemore 54-yard run (4:43) Hardy run

4th Quarter

(FC) Ruark 24-yard pass to Harn (10:19) Kick failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Lewis 84 (Hardy 5/13, Sizemore 4/10), Fleming 143 (Conn 4/5, Ruark 2/2)

Rushing Yards: Lewis 27 (Sizemore 8-53, Mefford 1-1, Walters 1-0, Lumpkins 1-0, Lewis 1-(minus) 2, Rister 1-(minus) 2, Hardy 4-(minus) 23), Fleming 86 (Trent 2-46, Igo 1-30, Denton 2-23, Everidge 1-2, Harn 1-0, Ruark 1-0, Howard 1-(minus) 1, Conn 1-(minus) 14)

Receiving: Lewis (Gerike 3-45, Bentley 2-20, Hardy 2-7, Sizemore 1-8, Gibson 1-4), Fleming (Pinkley 3-71, Johnson 1-36, Harn 1-24, Farrow 1-12)

Turnovers: Lewis 4, Fleming 2

Penalties: Lewis 4-50, Fleming 3-35

Records: Lewis County 2-10, Fleming County 8-4