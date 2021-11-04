KHSAA Prep Football Playoff Scores

November 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Class 1A

Bethlehem 56, Fort Knox 6

Newport Central Catholic 36, Bellevue 20

Pikeville 49, Phelps 0

Pineville 29, Harlan 26

Raceland 57, Fairview 0

Class 2A

Carroll Co. 14, Gallatin Co. 6

Lex. Christian 68, Washington Co. 7

Class 3A

Mason Co. 45, Powell Co. 12

Union Co. 49, Webster Co. 0

Class 4A

Boyle Co. 52, Anderson Co. 12

Lou. Central 73, Shelby Co. 0

Class 5A

Frederick Douglass 57, Montgomery Co. 7

Lou. Fairdale 20, Lou. Doss 18

Owensboro 42, Grayson Co. 7

South Warren 47, Christian Co. 6

West Jessamine 51, Collins 39

Class 6A

Lou. St. Xavier 48, Lou. Butler 0

Ryle 35, Campbell Co. 7

Trending Recipes