Royals earn playoff win with aerial attack

Mason County’s Ashton Adams (14) and Terrell Henry (5) combine to tackle Powell County’s Aiden Larrison (3), Thursday, in Maysville. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

With each passing game, it seems as if another offensive weapon for the Mason County football team arises.

On Thursday in their opening round playoff game with Powell County, it was Khristian Walton and Kason Gibbs as the 14th and 15th different player to score a touchdown for the team this season.

“Keshaun knows he just has to get the ball to these guys and let them make a play,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

The result: a 45-12 victory over the Pirates and a trip to next week’s district championship.

Walton had two scores, tallying over 100 all-purpose yards as he caught two passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, a run for 19 yards and a kickoff return for 35 yards.

“Tried to do my thing when I got the ball. God was with me tonight, got two touchdowns, pretty decent yards and even when I wasn’t touching the ball I was blocking for my teammates so everything was good tonight,” Walton said. “Every man has their night, tonight was my night. Bug got two touchdowns tonight. We got a whole lot of weapons, our roster is pretty deep and even in the backfield we have weapons. If our line does the job like that we did tonight, I don’t think there’s too many teams that can stop us honestly.”

Gibbs touchdown grab came in the fourth with the game well in hand, but went back for a ball thrown by Teegin Routt for a 18-yard touchdown pass.

Even the Royals kicker, who isn’t your traditional kicker as Ashton Adams plays middle linebacker, spends time at quarterback and running back and punts, got things going on the night with a 60-yard kickoff on the opening play.

“He made a great play, heads up play. Saw the lane and hit it and stayed inbounds. It was a great play to start the game,” Wynn said.

Adams versatility showed as he also made a couple of tackles, ran in two 2-point conversions, kicked three extra points, executed an onside kick and even booted a 61-yard punt.

While the run game had been the strength of the team the past couple weeks, it was the passing attack that ignited the offense on Thursday, playing a night early due to a shortage of officials.

Keshaun Thomas threw for a career-high four touchdowns, two of those mentioned to Walton, two others to Anthony “Bug” Bozeman for 59 yards off a bubble screen and a five-yard touchdown pass to get the game to a running clock at 38-0 just before halftime.

“I think we’ve struggled the past few weeks on my end getting the ball out, making the easy throws and I felt like I got the ball out, made the easy throws and and letting my guys run,” Thomas said. “We have a really athletic receiving core. We’re really deep receiver-wise and I trust those guys no matter who it is will make a play every time they get thrown to.”

It capped off a 30-point quarter for the Royals.

The third quarter flew by as the clock kept running and Powell County’s run-heavy offense took over seven minutes off the clock on their first drive out of the half.

The Pirates, who were able to move it on their first possession of the night for 13 plays and 45 yards, struggled to get much going from there until a 68-yard touchdown run from Aiden Larrison in the fourth.

They added more style points late when Quantaveus Dawson recovered a fumble and ran it in from 40 yards out.

The loss ends the Pirates season at 2-10.

Mason County is now sitting at 8-3, their most wins in a season since 2014.

They‘re pretty sure they know what’s coming next, a date with Fleming County next week in Flemingsburg. That’s assuming the Panthers handle business and beat Lewis County Friday night. The Royals were pretty confident in who the opponent would be as they broke the post game huddle with “Beat Fleming”.

“We’ve just got to trust and believe in ourselves and execute. If we believe that we can win and get over that mental hurdle we’ll be okay. Need to come in with fresh eyes, clear eyes, believe in ourselves and have fun,” Wynn said. “It will be fun. Told our guys all hands on deck, we need to have everyone ready to be here, be at practice. This is a chance to win a district championship and this is what you play for.”

It’s something they haven’t done in nine tries and eight years, but next week should create another opportunity to break the trend.

ROYALS 45, PIRATES 12

POWELL COUNTY — 0-0-0-12 — 12

MASON COUNTY — 8-30-0-7 — 45

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) Adams 60-yard kickoff return (11:48) Sanders run

2nd Quarter

(MC) Thomas 48-yard pass to Walton (10:25) Adams kick

(MC) Thomas 10-yard pass to Walton (5:20) Adams run

(MC) Thomas 59-yard pass to Bozeman (2:34) Adams run

(MC) Thomas 5-yard pass to Bozeman (:31) Adams kick

4th Quarter

(MC) Routt 18-yard pass to Gibbs (11:04) Adams kick

(PC) Larrison 68-yard run (9:55) Pass failed

(PC) Dawson 40-yard fumble return (7:20) Kick failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 202 (Thomas 7/12, Routt 2/3), Powell 0 (Townsend 0/1)

Rushing Yards: Mason 45 (Clark-Roberts 3-28, Walton 1-19, Sanders 5-9, Jackson 2-6, Bozeman 1-5, Johnson 1-(minus) 4, Arthur 2-(minus) 9, Horch 2-(minus) 9), Powell 198 (Larrison 13-100, Norris 13-57, Dawson 3-24, Spangler 1-16, Wells 5-12, Shiflett 1-(minus) 2, Townsend 1-(minus) 9)

Receiving: Mason (Bozeman 2-64, Walton 2-58, Marshall 2-36, Sanders 1-23, Gibbs 1-18, Clark-Roberts 1-3), Powell N/A

Turnovers: Powell 0, Mason 2

Penalties: Powell 7-75, Mason 2-15

Records: Powell County 2-10, Mason County 8-3