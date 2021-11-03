November is here.

You know what that means? Kentucky High School football playoffs have arrived.

Due to a shortage of officials, Mason County will get their postseason started a day early when they host Powell County Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a team the Royals faced just two weeks ago, a 39-8 Mason County victory on October 22.

Here the two are again 13 days later.

“I think everyone has their own opinions on the playoff system and how it fits them, I don’t mind it,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “I like to keep it the way it is, just wish we could get some district games earlier rather than later and turn around and play a team from two weeks ago. I’m indifferent on it, just think the scheduling can be better.”

In that contest, Mason County basically dominated from start to finish, outgaining the Pirates 310-155 and shutting out the Pirates for the majority until a 50-yard touchdown run by Larry Shifflet in the fourth put them on the board when they were trailing 39-0.

It’s no secret, Powell County likes to run the ball and run it some more. While the Royals had to adjust and change their scheme a bit defensively to counter the Pirates offensive look, the results were promising. In the October 22 contest for the Pirates: 39 runs for 155 yards, two pass attempts for zero yards.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice in anything, we can’t underestimate what happened in the first meeting and we still have to take advantage this week. We changed what we did defensively a little bit, but thought we did a great job of playing physical and attacking the point of emphasis,” Wynn said.

Speaking of rushing attacks, the Royals had their most successful game of the season on the ground last week in a 35-7 victory over Greenup County. They racked up 232 yards on 35 carries, they also had success against the Pirates in the ground game, running for 171 yards on 31 carries. Brady Sanders has been the biggest beneficiary of the successful rushing attack, racking up 212 yards on 24 carries the past two games.

“Now is the time to have a good strong run game. It’s colder out, things change and the cream rises to the top. It’s nice to get it going and we hope to keep it going this week. We’ve made some O-line changes and it’s seen us take off,” Wynn said.

As has been the case for the majority of the season, the efficiency in the passing game struggled, completing just five-of-15 passes, but were able to collect 139 yards through the air, thanks to a 50-yard touchdown pass from Keshaun Thomas to Donivan Bandalan, a 41-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Isaac Marshall and a 39-yard completion from Teegin Routt to Garryon McClain late in the game.

It’s most likely the last home game for the Royals, assuming chalk wins, a date in Flemingsburg looms next week to take on arch rival nemesis Fleming County for a district championship. The Panthers host Lewis County Friday night.

“Honestly we know what’s on the horizon, we haven’t talked about it. As long as we take advantage of what’s in front of us, then that’s what we’ll get,” Wynn said. “We’re excited to have a home playoff game. It’s probably the last home game of the year and an opportunity for these seniors to close out homefield on a high note.”

This isn’t the first time these two have met in the playoffs, in fact it’s the fourth time since 2012. The Royals won the three previous postseason contests and are 6-0 all-time versus Powell.

GAMETRACKER

WHO: Powell County Pirates (2-9) at Mason County Royals (7-3)

WHERE: Mason County High School, Maysville

WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Mason County won, 39-8 on October 22, 2021

ALL-TIME SERIES: Mason County is 6-0