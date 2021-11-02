Mason County has named Brian “Rabbit” Littleton as the next softball coach of the program.

Littleton, a 1982 graduate of Mason County High School, currently coaches the Mason County Lady Royals freshman basketball team and the seventh and eighth grade girls’ basketball teams.

“When I knew I was retiring in August (from UPS), it would free up some more time for me. Softball and baseball are my favorite sports believe it or not despite how many years I’ve spent coaching basketball,” Littleton said. “My plan is pretty much what I do with basketball, try and build it from the bottom up. Fundamentals are important and we’ll key in on that.”

He replaces Adam Sapp, who resigned at the end of the 2021 season after three seasons with the program. The Lady Royals struggled with a 23-76 record during that time, but did claim three district championships as well in that timeframe. Mason County has claimed five straight 39th District titles, their last region tournament win coming in 2016.

Littleton inherits a team that lost five seniors, but returns a lot of its production from 2021’s team that went 7-27. They return three of their top four hitters batting average-wise in Kenzie Gulley (.506), Shelby Thompson (.357) and Marcella Gifford (.253), Gifford also the team’s No. 1 pitcher last season, logging 132.1 of the team’s 174.2 innings played in 2021. While Littleton’s softball coaching experience is minimal, he has extensive slow pitch playing experience when he played for Calvary Temple and Quicks Run back in the 1980’s and 90’s.

“I’ve played slow pitch softball since 1982, thousands of softball games, traveled all over the place with Calvary Temple and Quicks Run. I’m actually 0-1 all-time in fast pitch softball as a coach, I filled in for my brother-n-law once in a Wald Park league,” Littleton said. “With slow pitch and fast pitch, the one difference is pitching, everything else is fundamentals. I’ve coached for 30 years, the big key is getting kids to respond and knowing what you want.”

Littleton will host a parent and player meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.