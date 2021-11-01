Sports on TV

November 1, 2021

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: E. New Mexico at Arizona

HORSE RACING

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at New York

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — NY Giants at Kansas City

ESPN2 — NY Giants at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

6 a.m.

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

6 a.m. (Monday)

Tuesday, November 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

