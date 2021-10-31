HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Playoff matchups set…finally

Evan Dennison [email protected]

It went past the 11th hour to determine who would be playing who in the postseason for the Class 3A, 6th District.

But come late Saturday morning, the final call was made. Didn’t come without some suspense though.

Entering the final week of the season, it came down to the RPI to determine the third, fourth and fifth spot in the district between Lewis County, Powell County and Pendleton County.

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, Lewis County was on the outside looking in. An hour later, the Lions had jumped Pendleton County and were in the fourth spot with the RPI calculations. Then the waiting game came as teams were waiting on the KHSAA to make the final call on when the RPI was finalized. Come Saturday morning around 10 a.m., the final call was made and playoff matchups were set.

The Lions are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, so is Powell County. Their opponents, the Lions get Fleming County, Powell County travels to Maysville to take on Mason County. If Fleming wins, they’ll host the Powell-Mason winner, most likely on November 12.

Fleming beat Lewis 39-6 in the regular season, Mason beat Powell 39-8.

After the district champions are determined after two weeks, the RPI then comes into play again to determine region championship matchups. In each class, Districts 1-4 face one another, 5-8 on the other end.

As the RPI stands, the 6th District winner will be playing on the road, barring some major upsets. If chalk were to win on the RPI ratings, the winner would be headed to East Carter. If East Carter doesn’t win the tough 7th District that also features defending state champ Ashland Blazer and Russell, then the 6th District winner is most likely looking at a trip to Bell County, the next highest team in Districts 5-8 on the RPI.

In the Class A, 5th District, it came with a lot less suspense. Playoff pairings were determined in Week 10. Bishop Brossart will be hosting Paris, Bracken County heading to Carlisle to take on Nicholas County.

In the regular season, Brossart knocked off Paris 15-6, Nicholas beating Bracken 38-6.

LOCAL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Class 3A, 6th District

November 5

Lewis County (2-9) at Fleming County (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

Powell County (2-9) at Mason County (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1A, 5th District

Paris (4-6) at Bishop Brossart (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County (5-5) at Nicholas County (6-5), 7 p.m.

