Augusta hits goal, reaches podium

PARIS — There’s a lot of anxiety when a cross country meet finishes and the respective teams are seeing where they finished.

At the state cross country meet, the top four teams earn a podium finish and bring some hardware home for the display case at their school.

So when one of Augusta’s Jones’ twins came up to Panthers coach Tim Litteral yelling “We did it! We got fourth!”, the excitement started to persist. It was a goal they had set out all season and Saturday was their chance to accomplish it.

Augusta did in fact do it, the Panthers finishing fourth at the KHSAA Class A state cross country meet, earning a podium finish, the best finish in school history.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about taking a picture with these guys and their trophy, mud all the way up to their necks. They worked so hard this season and they do it for each other and that’s one of the special things about this group,” Litteral said.

The Panthers had their top five runners finish in the top 50 to get there. They were led by Matthew Jones (18:28) in 20th, Grayson Miller (18:35) in 25th, Bryant Curtis (18:36) in 27th, Conner Snapp (18:58) in 45th and Mike Jones (19:05) in 47th.

They scored 148 points in the meet. The boys’ Class A winner was St. Henry with 59 points. Runner-up was Villa Madonna with 89 points and Bishop Brossart third with 121 points.

It was another wet day in Paris at the Bourbon County course, not only with the surface muddy from Friday’s Class AA meet, but the persistent rain overnight and into the morning making for an even sloppier track. They knew coming in the conditions would most likely be less than favorable and tried to use it to their advantage in practice this week.

“What we told them in practice this week, they kind of followed that strategy. They were a little slower in the first mile, we didn’t want them to go out and exhaust themselves. We knew other teams would go out fast and then slow down. This is a tough course on miles two and three,” Litteral said. “They did that, we also told them it was going to be muddy and let’s let those conditions work to our advantage. It may slow some other people down and get to the heads of some other people, but we’ve got tough kids on our team and we’d use it to our advantage. Packed well, ran well, obviously five in the top 50 is doing what we needed to come out with a podium finish.”

It was a true team effort all season, going into nearly every meet this season not knowing who their top runner would be, thanks to their competitive nature. One meet it was Grayson Miller, another Bryant Curtis or Conner Snapp or the Jones’ twins. They were truly a balanced group.

“That’s the thing with this team and why we’ve been able to successful this year. We’ve had pockets of good runners in the past, one, maybe two. But we’ve never had five that can run sub-19 or whatever,” Litteral said.

It all has transpired rather quickly. Go back about 13 months, the Panthers didn’t even have a full team until Mike and Matt Jones joined the team in the later part of the 2020 season.

“It’s a great feeling knowing we have two region titles and a state trophy to bring back to school. Just special,” Mike Jones said. “Had to dig deep and work hard today to push through. You had to be mentally tough today, if you weren’t it wasn’t going to happen today.”

Fast forward 13 months and now they have two region championships and a top four finish in the state to show for it.

“That’s the crazy thing, even though we have two regions, we haven’t had a full team of at least five runners for more than 13 months. Just over a year. It’s transpired quickly, but as I’ve previously mentioned we have the right personnel to do that. They’re very goal oriented, don’t shy away from the expectations and they embrace those expectations. They certainly embraced them today,” Litteral said. “Thankfully Mike and Matt listened to Conner and Bryant to join last year, this would have never gotten started.”

Not to look too far ahead, but as of now, the Panthers are in a similar spot to where they were a little over a year ago. Matt and Mike Jones along with John Paul Cordle, who finished 263rd in a time of 32:19, will all be graduating.

“We worked hard everyday at practice as a team. The team got us better, we strive together. That’s what our saying is and that’s how we got it done. It’s a fun way to go out,” Matt Jones said.

Miller, Curtis and Snapp are all sophomores or younger, Eli Cline also in the mix as freshman, finishing 238th on Saturday in a time of 24:44.

“We’re going to miss their work ethic, going to miss their enthusiasm. For John Paul to come in and work hard everyday speaks to the character and work ethic of these kids. They’re going to be hard to replace for sure,” Litteral said. “The job now is to get some more kids to run. We don’t have any middle schoolers coming up so we only have four right now. We’ve got to find a couple more so we can hopefully keep this train rolling.”

They have themselves a pretty good recruiting tool with three big pieces of hardware in the trophy case at the school now.

“You certainly hope region championships and state award winning finishes get other kids seeing that they can do something special. With cross country it’s all about your work ethic, what do you want to put into it. Hopefully that does get a few more kids interested and we can see what we can do next year,” Litteral said.

The lone Lady Panthers runner Braylie Curtis finished in 35th in a time of 22:32. It’s her second straight top 40 finish at the state meet and as the sole runner for the school, continued to show her perseverance and mental toughness.

“Braylie raced well. A tough competitior. She was 41st on the performance list that the KHSAA puts out. She’s a tough young lady and think she battled through the conditions as well today,” Litteral said. “It’s difficult to go out there by yourself, luckily she hangs around all these guys all the time, but certainly it’s tough being the only female, but she handles it well.”

Curtis is only a freshman making her third straight appearance at the state meet, qualifying all three years since she was in seventh grade.

Bracken County’s Damon Bryant finished 101st in the boys’ meet in a time of 20:17.