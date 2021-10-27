Roy Kidd was true to his roots

If the present generation is not familiar with the accomplishments of Roy Kidd, the Hall of Fame Eastern Kentucky University football coach, then check out these stats.

Coach Kidd led the Colonels to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and a national record 17 NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances and two National Championships. When he retired following the 2002 season, Kidd was the sixth all-time winningest coach in NCAA history with 314 victories. The Corbin native coached 55 All-Americans, 202 First Team All-OVC selections and 41 student-athletes who signed National Football League contracts.

Roy Kidd played for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and in one game in 1953 he intercepted the great quarterback from Louisville twice, Johnny Unitas as the Colonels beat the Cards. After his playing days he coached Madison Central and Model before coaching the EKU Maroon and White.

He was offered many head coaching jobs at bigger universities, but he remained close to home. One job he was offered and turned down was the head coach of the Marshall Thundering Herd in the summer of 1970. That fall, the entire Marshall football team and staff perished in the horrific plane crash. When great college coaches are discussed, the name of Roy Kidd should never be left off the list.

The answer to last week’s question was that David McGuffey of Nicholas County played for Notre Dame and Coach Gerry Faust. The first to answer were Ronnie Berryman, Gus Wilson and Brett Anderson.

This week’s question: Who was the last football coach at Maysville High School?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week: 16-4 (122-38, YTD, 76%)

North Carolina State over Louisville: The Pack was an upset victim last week, but I pick them to win this one by three.

Wake Forest over Duke: The Demon Deacons are not just a homecoming opponent this year.

Wisconsin over Iowa: A couple of weeks ago, I want to have picked Iowa, this game I pick the Badgers.

Clemson over Florida State: Tough one to pick but I have the Tigers winning with a field goal.

Pittsburgh over Miami (Fla): The Canes are playing better lately, but I take the homestanding Panthers.

Oregon over Colorado: The Ducks escaped last week vs the Bruins, but they will roll in this one.

Missouri over Vanderbilt: The Tigers are struggling, but playing Vanderbilt is a blessing.

Oklahoma over Texas Tech: The Sooners have a knack to find a way to win.

Auburn over Mississippi: Great SEC West game and very, very close game, but I pick the Tigers by two.

Georgia over Florida: Big game in Jacksonville and the Gators will lead at half time, but then the Dogs will prevail.

Marshall over Florida Intl: The Thundering Herd will score over 50 in this one.

Kentucky over Mississippi State: The cowbells will be loud in Starkville, but the ‘Cats ground game will be the difference.

Cincinnati over Tulane: The Bearcats hung on last week and did not look good on offense, but I pick them to rebound this week.

Western Kentucky over Charlotte: The Toppers are looking good and they will win this high scoring game.

Notre Dame over North Carolina: The Heels have been a disappointment this season, but they will be a challenge for the Irish.

Ohio State over Penn State: This was supposed to be a huge game for the Big 10, I take the Buckeyes in a rout.

Michigan State over Michigan: I take the Spartans in an upset as both teams are ranked, but I take the green and white.

West Virginia over Iowa State: My upset pick of the week, as the Mountaineers will win by a field goal.

Coastal Carolina over Troy: The men from Myrtle Beach lost a tough one last week and they dropped in the national rankings.

Davidson over Morehead: The Wildcats travel to Jayne Stadium to face a good Eagles squad, but I pick Davidson by three.