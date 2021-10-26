Montgomery mows down Bracken in region quarters

Not much is getting past Mason County’s first string defense these days.

They’ve positioned themselves at the top of Class 3A in many categories.

They rank first in points per game allowed (11.9), first in pass defense (51 yards/game), second in interceptions (14) and fourth in rush defense (116 yards/game).

They’ve given up 37 points in the last six games, two of them shutouts, two others where a touchdown was scored late on reserves with the game well in hand. The only loss during that stretch was a 12-7 one to Fleming County where if it weren’t for a muffed punt that gave the Panthers the ball inside the Royals 30 that turned into a score, they very well could be looking at a six-game winning streak.

Stingy is an understatement.

How are they doing it?

“It comes down to the kids. They’re so coachable, we threw so much at them the beginning of season that their heads were spinning and when it finally clicked, they got it,” Royals defensive coordinator Derek Webster said. “We haven’t really added much since, just refining, working on fundamentals and things have been clicking.”

The defense is keeping them in every game. The lone dud they had was a 41-14 loss to Montgomery County in which the offense didn’t do them many favors in putting them in tough spots throughout.

Entering the season, Webster’s key word that he used “versatile”. Take last week for example. Facing a Powell County team that is very run heavy, the Royals went away from their normal three-man front, added Wyatt Fuller to the front and helped shut down the Pirates run game to 155 yards on 39 attempts, 50 of those yards coming late on one carry on the reserves when it was 39-0.

“We did a four d-lineman look another time, it’s still part of our defense, just a different package that didn’t have to change much. Had seven in the box, just a different body in there. It goes to show the kids are just so coachable, you can coach them on the fly,” Webster said. “Even when we went to halftime, we adjusted on the fly a little and were able to shut them down again.”

Versatility has been the key, either starting up front with guys like Dravin Routt, Hunter Thompson, Shawn Monteith, Wyatt Fuller or Jayven Hesler. Or freshman Izley Morales, Ashton Adams or Brady or Carter Sanders swarming the ball at linebacker. Or the secondary which has virtually allowed nothing during this six-game stretch. Morales has been the surprise of the defense, latching on as a freshman and making his impact felt.

“Kid is an animal. We call him a psycho on the field, but in a good way. It’s nice to know we’ll have him for three more years,” Webster said.

Carter Sanders has filled in for defensive playmaker Chad Clark-Roberts and the team hasn’t skipped a beat since Clark-Roberts was lost a few weeks back with a season ending injury. Brady Sanders is the one who makes the calls defensively and Adams is often seen near every tackle.

“I can sit here and talk about all those guys. Carter at the Mike linebacker, he’s filled in for Chad and doing a great job for us. Brady, you can’t say enough good things about him, he relays all the calls. All of them have been great,” Webster said.

No one has thrown for more than 100 yards over the last six games, not even a Fleming County team averaging over 200 passing yards a game with one of the best receivers in the state. The pass yards allowed totals during the stretch: 41 (Boyd County), 8 (Pendleton County), 82 (Ludlow), 11 (Fleming County), 5 (Lewis County), 0 (Powell County). That’s 24.5 yards per game.

Carson Pugh is at one corner, Jonny Jones at the other. Then Terrell Henry at safety. Lock down, simply put.

”Those guys are really good, starts with Carson and Jonny and goes back to Terrell at safety. We’re also really deep back there, can put different guys at corner and Trey (Walker) comes in at safety. They’re coaches on the field, they make checks, we tell them what to do at beginning of the week, they catch on and run with it. They’re athletic, they fly around and you see that guy at safety and teams don’t want to throw up the middle,” Webster said.

Webster has been coaching defenses for 12 years, whether down in Deltona, Florida or at Newport in his previous stint with head coach Joe Wynn. He says this one ranks up there with some of the best he’s had.

“These guys are up there, I’ve been lucky to have great kids over the years and students of the game that really pick it up. They’re up there, I’ve been around some really good defenses in my 12 years of coaching. They fly around to the football, they fly around and swarm the football. You see a lot of black helmets around the football on Friday nights,” Webster said.

It’s a unit that could lead them to a district championship in three weeks. The saying is, “Defense wins championships.”

“They know what’s in front of them. We preach going 1-0 every week. We’re focused on Greenup right now. Greenup is good, they’ll give us some challenges. In order to keep this momentum going, we have to win this week, 1-0 this week, come next week it has to be 1-0 or we go home. The kids believe in what we do as a team and once we put it all together, the sky is the limit and the kids believe in that. We just need to stay in the moment and try to go 1-0 every week,” Webster said.

The Royals close out their regular season Friday night in Lloyd as they’ll take on Greenup County hoping to improve to 7-3 on the year. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.