Sports on TV

October 25, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 25

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Individual Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Hartford, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Seattle

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

Tuesday, October 26

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea

Trending Recipes