Augusta does it again, repeats as region champ

Not only did they do it again, but they did so convincingly.
The Augusta boys’ cross country team repeated as the Class A, Region 5 champ on Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington, winning by an overwhelming 50 points.
Their top five runners finished in the top 11, three of them medalists as Grayson Miller (17:52) finished fourth, Bryant Curtis (18:05) fifth and Matthew Jones (18:22) seventh. Michael Jones (18:30) finished ninth and Conner Snapp (18:43) 11th.
“Very pleased with the effort and focus and that’s not just from yesterday. It goes back to start of the season, we knew what the expectations were, they were the favorites and sometimes you don’t know how teams will handle that. Our guys embraced it, they were eager to go out and prove it, “Panthers coach Tim Litteral said. “But with a 50-point victory, things happen in races and you don’t expect to win by that much. But the guys held to form and I’m very pleased obviously with our perfromance.”
While last year’s regional title came as a surprise as they didn’t have a full team up until a few weeks before the regional meet, a program that struggled to even field a full team in years past is now a regional power and hoping to be a state power when they head to the Class A state meet on Saturday, October 30.
“It’s happened all very fast, just fortunate to have the right kids in that situation. They understood what it took and we were able to learn quickly and embrace it. It’s worked out really well for us,” Litteral said. “You look at Grayson Miller, he’s been a big surprise. He’s just a freshman and really young and knew he had potential to be good. Came in the season in the 19’s and has now been in the 17’s on multiple occasions.”
Augusta scored 33 points in Saturday’s meet, Trimble County coming in second with 83 points.
Eli Cline (23:39) finished 65th, John Paul Cordle (28:00) finished 84th with a personal best time to round out the Panthers runners.
It was a complete day as Lady Panther Braylie Curtis also qualified for the state meet. Curtis (21:57) finished 11th in the girls’ race.
This will be Curtis’ third appearance at the state meet hoping to improve from a 30th place finish at last year’s meet.
“Braylie has been showing more consistency lately, think it stems from overcoming injuries over the summer mentally and physically and that was a challenge for her. She’s now making her third appearance at the state meet as a freshman,” Litteral said.
They’ll now shift their focus to the Class A state meet next Saturday. The Class A girls’ race starts at 10 a.m., the boys’ race at 11 a.m. at Bourbon County Park in Paris. Augusta’s boys will be in a battle for a spot on the podium as one of the top four teams. Litteral said they’re right there in the 4-7 spots with Highlands Latin, Bethlehem and Beechwood. The Panthers finished 11th as a team last season and have made a goal to finish in the top five this season.
“The goal has been the same all season. We want top five and feel like we’re in position to do so. It depends on the day, but feel we can finish anywhere from 4-7. It will be interesting, challenging. We want top four, but we finished 11th last year, so whatever we do we’re seeking improvement from last year,” Litteral said.
Bracken County’s Damon Bryant also qualified for the state meet next week, finishing 17th in a time of 19:08. St. Patrick eighth grader Gabe Sammons finished 21st at 19:28 and just missed out on qualifying by one spot.