NCAA Football AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3

5. Ohio St. 6-1 1311 5

6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6

7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10

8. Michigan St. 7-0 1160 9

9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11

10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12

11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15

13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16

14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17

15. Oklahoma St. 6-1 682 8

16. Baylor 6-1 513 20

17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23

18. Auburn 5-2 481 19

19. SMU 7-0 473 21

20. Penn St. 5-2 471 7

21. San Diego St. 7-0 390 22

22. Iowa St. 5-2 298 –

23. UTSA 8-0 235 24

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14

25. BYU 6-2 44 –

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

