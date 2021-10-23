Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 23
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Penn St.
ACCN — UMass at Florida St.
CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army
ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy
ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Northwestern at Michigan
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at UCLA
CBS — LSU at Mississippi
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — BYU at Washington St.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPN2 — NC State at Miami
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
FIGURE SKATING
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees, Grove, Okla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Washington
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
Sunday, October 24
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
2 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Chicago
10 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)
RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds