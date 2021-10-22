Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 22

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Berkeley Prep (Fla.) at Newman (La.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal

3 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

